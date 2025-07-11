Bengaluru, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir) • GOAT Sale goes live from July 12–17, featuring blockbuster deals across categories including electronics, smartphones, home appliances, BGM, Home essentials, Fashion, Home Decor, Minutes, and Grocery • Customers can access deals across categories with Buy One Get One (BOGO), flash sales, and bundle deals; in addition to 10% instant bank deals, SuperCoins earnings, and flexible no-cost EMI options from leading brands • Experience new shopping formats with creator-led live commerce, flash drops, and gamified deals • Shopping festivals like Flipkart’s GOAT Sale provide lakhs of sellers, from both metros and smaller towns, an opportunity to connect with millions of customers across India • Customers can expect 1-day metro delivery, video demos, and a dedicated support line to ensure a seamless post-purchase experience Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace, today announced the return of its highly anticipated GOAT (Greatest of All Time) Sale, scheduled to run from July 12 to 17, 2025. Flipkart Plus members will receive early access starting July 11. Designed to deliver unmatched value and convenience, the sale brings exciting deals, enhanced exchange options, and extensive bank offers - with no paid memberships required. On July 11, Flipkart will roll out category-specific access passes and ‘Early Bird’ deals for high-demand segments like smartphones, large appliances, and fashion. Flipkart Plus members will also get access to great deals, reward multipliers, and early access to special offers. Customers can maximise savings through SuperCoins, prepaid/UPI bonuses, and up to 10% instant deals via partner banks, including Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and IDFC First Bank, with flexible EMI options.

Pratik Shetty, Senior Director, Marketing and Media at Flipkart, said, “The GOAT Sale 2025 reflects Flipkart’s customer-first mindset - delivering smart, affordable, and personalized shopping at scale. With innovations like live commerce, voice search, and seamless exchange, we’re simplifying discovery and decision-making across categories. This edition offers our widest selection yet, backed by curated deals like the GOAT Top 50, no-cost EMIs, SuperCoins offers, and expanded bank offers. We’re also rolling out several firsts: from hyperlocal delivery and creator-led formats to gamified experiences that deepen engagement. At its core, GOAT 2025 is more than a sale - it’s a strategic moment connecting millions of shoppers with MSMEs, emerging brands, and regional sellers. It’s built for how India shops today - and where it’s headed next.” Flipkart is also connecting with people across India through an interesting ‘Flippin Amazin’ campaign, which uses humour and tech to create a disruptive, consumer-first experience that reimagines the shopping journey. Central to this campaign is a WhatsApp chatbot that enables customers to connect with Flipkart to access the best shopping deals.

What can customers expect from the GOAT 2025 sale? Innovation-led, enhanced on-app experience This year’s GOAT Sale is centered around making shopping smarter, faster, and more personalized: • Deals on Live Commerce & Video Demos: Flipkart elevates shopping with video-led demos, creator showcases, and live commerce. Several creators will spotlight real-time picks across lifestyle, electronics, and beauty—offering great deals and limited-time drops. Daily live sessions during the sale intrigue period are already driving early excitement and engagement.

1. 7 hours of live interactions daily are keeping users engaged and informed during the intrigue period 2. Notably, 90% of users who joined live sessions revisited the same category, showing strong interest and conversion potential.

• Gamified Offers: 1. Tick Tock Deals (hourly flash deals) 2. Coupon Unlocks and Treasure Hunts on the app • Curated Discovery: The GOAT Top 50, a special list of trending and top-rated products • Seamless Fulfilment: 1. 1-day metro delivery 2. 10-minute delivery via Flipkart Minutes 3. Video assistance and a dedicated support line for post-purchase care • Flipkart Plus Silver Challenge: There is a chance for customers to earn rewards with the Plus Silver Challenge. Simply tap “Participate Now,” visit the Plus GOAT page to earn 5 SuperCoins, and complete a quick quiz for 5 more—unlocking guaranteed SuperCoins in just a few easy steps.

Great deals across every category • Smartphones and Gadgets: Grab top offers (up to 50%) and new launches from Samsung, Apple, Vivo, Realme, Motorola, and more—with added benefits like no-cost EMI and exchange deals.

• Electronics and two wheelers: Upgrade your digital lifestyle with deals on top tech brands like Apple, CMF by Nothing, Samsung, boAt, and Redmi. Save big on products like HP 15s i3, Samsung Galaxy Book 4 i3, Asus Vivobook i3, Apple iPad 2025 A16, Redmi Pad SE 8 GB / 128 GB, OnePlus Pad Go, Sony PS5 Digital Console, Metashot, and Hero Xtreme 125R. Great tech, great value.

• Home Appliances: Enjoy top deals on smart TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, ACs, and more from Samsung, Prestige, LG, TCL & SONY. Over 50% of the selection features special pricing, with 3/6/9-month no-cost EMIs on most products. Access easy exchange on premium appliances and unbeatable prices on new launches, making high-end upgrades more accessible than ever.

• BGM (Beauty, Grooming & Wellness): Get the best offers on skincare, haircare, and wellness picks—from cult K-beauty brands and other premium brands.

• Home Essentials: Up to 70% off on kitchenware, cleaning tools, and organizers from Pigeon, Mortein, and more—everyday utility, GOAT prices.

• Grocery: New users can avail ₹400 off, structured as ₹100 off on each of their first 4 grocery transactions, and avail bank offers (Valid till July 17) such as: 1. Axis Bank Credit Cards (EMI and Non-EMI Transactions), Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card EMI Transactions and IDFC First Bank (Credit Card Non-EMI and EMI Transactions, and Debit Cards): • ₹200 off on a minimum transaction of ₹2,000 • Flipkart Minutes: Midnight Drop Sale: A special 12 AM to 2 AM sale window is being planned on Flipkart Minutes. All mobile and electronic deals will be available during this slot. GOAT Sale products, especially mobiles, will be delivered within 10 minutes, showcasing the platform’s instant delivery capabilities • Fashion Bonanza: Enjoy Buy one get one (BOGO) deals, mega clearance deals, and fresh arrivals for men, women, and kids from brands like PUMA, USPA, LEVI'S, Casio, HRX & more.

• Furniture and Home Decor: Style your home with smart deals on sofas, beds, dining sets, and décor from top brands like Raymond Home, Wakefit, and more. Best-in-season picks at prices that fit your space and budget.

Exciting launches from top brands • Electronics: Check out the latest drops—new audio gear from Mivi, Govo, Nothing, OnePlus, Sony, plus the Sony PlayStation Portal, Fire-Boltt Smart Glass, and upcoming OnePlus Pad 3. Also, explore new laptops from Acer, Asus, HP, Motorola, and MSI. July’s packed with top tech upgrades! • Home Appliances: Experience brilliance with TCL’s Mini LED TVs, blazing 4K with Xiaomi Fire TVs, and AI-powered immersion with Samsung Vision AI QLEDs. Plus, explore MI’s 55” QLED, Whirlpool & Voltas Beko washers, Haier floral-glass fridges, Acer & Sharp ACs, and smart kitchen picks from Prestige and Kenstar- all packed with premium features at great value.

Affordability Options at Scale • Up to 10% instant deals from Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and more • No-cost EMIs, UPI offers, and bundled exchange deals • Additional Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card benefits • ‘Flipkart Plus’ now gives you early access to major shopping events, surprise post-order treats, and extra 10% off using SuperCoins on bestsellers • SuperCoins, Flipkart’s rewards currency offers great savings on every purchase and shopping privileges that enable customers to shop smarter. Additionally, get 2% off on Flipkart Gift Cards when you pay with Flipkart UPI, debit or credit card.

Powering Bharat’s E-commerce Growth During Flipkart’s GOAT Sale, lakhs of sellers, from both metros and smaller towns, are expected to see a surge in visibility and engagement. These shopping festivals not only drive demand but also equip local MSMEs, artisans, and regional brands while making selling at scale simpler and more sustainable.

How Customers Can Prepare: • Wishlist top picks in advance for easy access • Activate Flipkart Plus membership for early entry • Check bank offers and ensure payment methods are linked • Look out for hourly flash deals, limited drops, and extra savings through SuperCoins • Trade in old gadgets and appliances for maximum exchange value Flipkart invites customers from across India to experience the most comprehensive, accessible, and rewarding shopping event of the year. The GOAT Sale is not just a sale; it’s a commitment to India’s shoppers, sellers, and digital economy.

About the Flipkart Group The Flipkart Group is one of India’s leading digital commerce entities and includes group companies Flipkart, Myntra, Flipkart Wholesale, Cleartrip, and super.money.

Established in 2007, Flipkart has enabled millions of sellers, merchants, and small businesses to participate in India's digital commerce revolution. With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories. Today, there are over 1.4 million sellers on the platform, including Shopsy sellers. With a focus on empowering and delighting every Indian by delivering value through technology and innovation, Flipkart has created thousands of jobs in the ecosystem while empowering generations of entrepreneurs and MSMEs. Flipkart has pioneered services such as Cash on Delivery, No Cost EMI, Easy Returns, and UPI. These customer-centric innovations focus on enhancing digital payment offerings for all customers while making online shopping more accessible and affordable for millions of Indians.

