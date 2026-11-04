From SUVs to flats, Indian bosses go all out with Diwali gifts for employees

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: M K Bhatia continues four-year tradition of gifting cars; Chennai and Gujarat entrepreneurs have also made headlines with extravagant employee rewards

Advertisement

From luxury cars and motorcycles to houses and jewellery, business owners have turned festive rewards into a gesture of appreciation for employee loyalty and performance.

Advertisement

Diwali is traditionally a time for companies to reward employees for their hard work and dedication. While sweets, bonuses and gift hampers remain part of the celebrations at most workplaces, some business owners have taken employee rewards to an entirely different level, gifting everything from brand-new cars and motorcycles to residential flats and jewellery.

Over the years, several such initiatives across the country have attracted attention, highlighting how entrepreneurs are choosing to recognise employee loyalty and performance through expensive festive gifts.

Advertisement

One such example emerged this Diwali from Panchkula, where pharmaceutical entrepreneur M K Bhatia, Founder and Chairman of MITS Group of Companies, gifted four employees brand-new Kia Sonet SUVs in recognition of their contribution, dedication and loyalty to the organisation.

The gesture marks the fourth consecutive year of Bhatia’s car-gifting tradition. In 2025, he gifted 51 brand-new cars to employees as part of the company’s Diwali celebrations. The previous year, 15 cars were presented, while in 2023, 12 employees, including an office helper, received brand-new Tata Punch cars.

Beyond the luxury car gifts, Bhatia has also introduced an interesting employee appreciation initiative through a lucky draw. Employees who have completed at least 18 months with the company are eligible to participate, with entries extending from security guards to officers and other staff members. This year, Savita from the billing department won an Alto K10, while employees from departments such as packing also got an opportunity to participate. The initiative reflects an approach in which festive rewards are not restricted to senior executives or top performers alone.

Another notable example comes from Chennai-based Team Detailing Solutions, which in 2024 presented 28 cars and 29 motorcycles and scooters to its employees. The vehicles included models from Mercedes-Benz, Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki and Tata. The company recognised long-serving and high-performing employees for their dedication and contribution.

In another instance, Chennai-based Challani Jewellery surprised its workforce during Diwali in 2022 by gifting eight cars and 18 two-wheelers, with the total value of the vehicles estimated at around Rs 1.2 crore. Owner Jayanthi Lal Chayanthi extended the rewards to employees across different levels, including shop-floor staff and managerial personnel.

The tradition of extravagant employee gifts also has a prominent name in Gujarat. Surat-based diamond businessman Savji Dholakia, owner of Hare Krishna Exports, has repeatedly made headlines for his Diwali loyalty programmes. In 2016, he gifted 1,260 cars, 400 residential flats and diamond jewellery to employees. In 2018, he distributed another 600 cars, while other employees received fixed deposits as part of the company’s reward programme. His initiatives have become among the country’s best-known examples of employers rewarding their workforce with substantial assets.

These examples underline how some Indian business owners are redefining the meaning of festive bonuses. For them, Diwali is not just about distributing sweets or annual incentives but also about acknowledging the contribution of employees through rewards that can make a lasting difference to their lives.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)