From Textbooks to Experiments: Dubai Student Amay Ahuja Transforms Science Education for 2,232 Rural Students in Bihar

Samastipur [Bihar], August 14: What began as a young student’s concern about the lack of practical science education in rural India has developed into a fully operational composite laboratory benefiting thousands of underprivileged students.

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Amay Ahuja, a Year 10 student at Jumeirah College in Dubai, has established Bright Minds Laboratories, an educational community initiative in Samastipur district, Bihar, in association with KCS Foundation India. The project aims to make practical learning in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics accessible to students studying in government schools and underserved rural communities.

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The idea emerged after Amay conducted extensive research into the education system in rural parts of Bihar. During his research, he identified a major gap between textbook learning and practical understanding. Many schools in remote areas lacked properly equipped science laboratories, leaving students to study scientific equipment, experiments and processes only through diagrams and descriptions in textbooks.

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Amay recognised that science could not be understood fully through theory alone. Students needed opportunities to observe experiments, handle laboratory equipment, test scientific principles and learn through practical experience.

Determined to address this challenge, Amay prepared a detailed project proposal outlining the concept, objectives, infrastructure requirements, equipment lists, curriculum structure and expected educational impact of a composite laboratory. He then contacted officials at KCS Foundation India and presented his complete proposal for establishing a laboratory for underprivileged government-school students.

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For the next three to four months, Amay worked closely with the KCS Foundation team to refine the project. The discussions focused on selecting suitable equipment, designing an effective operational model, identifying the right location and ensuring that the laboratory would benefit the maximum number of students.

After the planning and brainstorming stage, Amay successfully arranged the required funds, while the KCS Foundation team conducted ground-level assessments and finalised the location in Samastipur district. In June 2025, Bright Minds Laboratories was formally established and became operational.

The laboratory has been designed as a composite learning facility where students from Grades 6 to 10 can perform practical activities in Physics, Chemistry, Biology and Mathematics. Amay personally developed the curriculum and prepared detailed lists of age-appropriate experiments and practical activities for each subject and grade level.

His involvement did not stop after the laboratory was established. Every weekend, Amay remotely trained the teachers associated with the project, explained the practical activities and interacted with participating students. These regular sessions allowed him to review feedback, understand the students’ learning experiences and continuously improve the programme.

Today, approximately 2,232 students are enrolled in and benefiting from the current Bright Minds Laboratory, giving them access to practical educational opportunities that were previously unavailable.

Dr. Pankaj Jha, Founder of KCS Foundation, praised Amay’s dedication and long-term vision.

“Amay Ahuja has demonstrated that meaningful change does not depend on age; it depends on vision, preparation and commitment,” Dr. Jha said. “He did not simply donate laboratory equipment. He researched the educational gaps, developed a complete proposal, arranged resources, designed the curriculum, trained teachers and continued monitoring the students’ progress. Bright Minds Laboratories is a sustainable educational model that can transform science learning in rural India.” Amay is now completing a comprehensive book titled Bright Minds Composite Laboratory Curriculum. The book will contain structured experiments, practical activities, teaching guidelines, safety instructions, learning objectives and assessment methods for students from Grades 6 to 10. It is currently in its final stage and is expected to be published soon.

The curriculum book will enable teachers to conduct laboratory sessions systematically and may serve as a replicable model for schools and community learning centres in other underserved regions.

Encouraged by the success of the Samastipur laboratory, Amay is now planning to establish Bright Minds Laboratories at additional locations. He is currently working to arrange the funds and partnerships required for the project’s expansion.

Through Bright Minds Laboratories, Amay Ahuja is not only providing scientific equipment—he is replacing passive textbook learning with curiosity, experimentation and discovery, opening new possibilities for thousands of young learners in rural Bihar.

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