PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22: Method actor Nawazuddin Siddique is back with a bang, as his latest movie "Raat Akeli Hai 2," released on Netflix yesterday, opened to a bumper response with fabulous media reviews. Nawazuddin Siddiqui is truly a masterful performer who's breathed life into every character he's played, including his latest role as police officer Jatileshwar Yadav in "Raat Akeli Hai 2", a police officer in "Raees", Manjhi in "Manjhi the Mountain Man", a journalist in "Bajrangi Bhaijaan", a customs officer in "Costao", and recently, Yakshaan in "Thama". He has proved his acting prowess in every role.

Advertisement

Nawaz has played negative roles in Badlapur, Raman Raghav, Kick, Heropanti 2, and even a transgender character in a lead and positive role in "Haddi", showcasing his impeccable acting skills.

Advertisement

With a career spanning multiple genres and characters, Nawazuddin has proved his acting prowess time and again. From negative roles to lead roles, Nawaz has left an indelible mark on Indian cinema in his own inimitable elan.

What do you think makes Nawazuddin Siddiqui's performances so compelling? Aren't you excited to watch "Raat Akeli Hai 2"?

Advertisement

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)