DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / From the Lap of a Mother to the Lap of Kiya - A Journey of Care from Preschool in Vizag to K-12 in Hyderabad

From the Lap of a Mother to the Lap of Kiya - A Journey of Care from Preschool in Vizag to K-12 in Hyderabad

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Sep 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

NewsVoir

Advertisement

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: Kiya World School announced the upcoming launch of its inaugural care-first campuses in Vizag and Hyderabad. With iSpectrum Curriculum, inspired by IB framework, the debut school offers child-first approach to families looking for both peace of mind and strong learning outcomes. The Hyderabad campus will serve Pre-Nursery to Grade 7, while the Vizag campus will focus on Early Years--offering parents a seamless, nurturing start and children a joyful path to confident learning.

"At Kiya, the transition from the lap of a mother to the school must be warm, safe, and joyful," said Ms. Indu Madhavi, the Academics Head, Kiya World School. "Parents can count on care, transparency, and measurable outcomes--while children experience curiosity, creativity, and confidence every day."

Advertisement

Kiya's iSpectrum Curriculum blends Montessori, Reggio Emilia, play-based and inquiry-led learning with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and technology, benchmarked to global standards (IB influence), to nurture confident communicators, creative thinkers, and compassionate leaders. Vizag campus features nature-inspired, open, airy classrooms with dedicated "wonder corners," while Hyderabad campus is centrally located with a state-of-the-art design, expansive indoor-outdoor learning zones, smart-enabled classrooms, and a wide range of co-curricular opportunities.

Parents can count on safety and trust through CCTV-enabled campuses, controlled entry, GPS-tracked transport, age-appropriate infrastructure, weekly progress dialogues, and an 12:1 teacher-student ratio in the preschool with personalised pathways--underpinned by research-driven practice, continuous teacher training, and an on-campus infirmary with trained wellness staff. Children begin with a care-led start that prioritises gentle transitions, inquiry-rich, play-based learning that builds problem-solving, balanced academics with creativity and movement, daily SEL and mindfulness, and smart, developmentally appropriate technology.

Advertisement

Ms. Indu Madhavi further added that, "Education at Kiya is not about memorising lessons; it's about inspiring futures. We innovate with care and prepare every child for a global tomorrow."

Admissions timelines, campus tours, and family experience days for Vizag and Hyderabad will be announced soon. We are now inviting expressions of interest from parents searching for a 'preschool near me' option in their location.

Because education should not just prepare children for school--it should prepare them for life.

Ready to embrace a brighter future for your child? Discover how Kiya's iSpectrum curriculum can redefine learning and unlock your child's true potential.

Call us: +91 95151 21551

Visit: kiyaworldschool.com

Nurturing Minds, Inspiring Hearts

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts