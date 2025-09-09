From the Lap of a Mother to the Lap of Kiya - A Journey of Care from Preschool in Vizag to K-12 in Hyderabad

NewsVoir

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 9: Kiya World School announced the upcoming launch of its inaugural care-first campuses in Vizag and Hyderabad. With iSpectrum Curriculum, inspired by IB framework, the debut school offers child-first approach to families looking for both peace of mind and strong learning outcomes. The Hyderabad campus will serve Pre-Nursery to Grade 7, while the Vizag campus will focus on Early Years--offering parents a seamless, nurturing start and children a joyful path to confident learning.

"At Kiya, the transition from the lap of a mother to the school must be warm, safe, and joyful," said Ms. Indu Madhavi, the Academics Head, Kiya World School. "Parents can count on care, transparency, and measurable outcomes--while children experience curiosity, creativity, and confidence every day."

Kiya's iSpectrum Curriculum blends Montessori, Reggio Emilia, play-based and inquiry-led learning with Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) and technology, benchmarked to global standards (IB influence), to nurture confident communicators, creative thinkers, and compassionate leaders. Vizag campus features nature-inspired, open, airy classrooms with dedicated "wonder corners," while Hyderabad campus is centrally located with a state-of-the-art design, expansive indoor-outdoor learning zones, smart-enabled classrooms, and a wide range of co-curricular opportunities.

Parents can count on safety and trust through CCTV-enabled campuses, controlled entry, GPS-tracked transport, age-appropriate infrastructure, weekly progress dialogues, and an 12:1 teacher-student ratio in the preschool with personalised pathways--underpinned by research-driven practice, continuous teacher training, and an on-campus infirmary with trained wellness staff. Children begin with a care-led start that prioritises gentle transitions, inquiry-rich, play-based learning that builds problem-solving, balanced academics with creativity and movement, daily SEL and mindfulness, and smart, developmentally appropriate technology.

Ms. Indu Madhavi further added that, "Education at Kiya is not about memorising lessons; it's about inspiring futures. We innovate with care and prepare every child for a global tomorrow."

Admissions timelines, campus tours, and family experience days for Vizag and Hyderabad will be announced soon. We are now inviting expressions of interest from parents searching for a 'preschool near me' option in their location.

Because education should not just prepare children for school--it should prepare them for life.

Nurturing Minds, Inspiring Hearts

