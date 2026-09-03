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Home / Business / From the Original to the Most Loved, Americana Celebrated World Coconut Day with the Crunch Of India - Coconut Cookies

From the Original to the Most Loved, Americana Celebrated World Coconut Day with the Crunch Of India - Coconut Cookies

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ANI
Updated At : 04:42 PM Sep 03, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 3: This World Coconut Day, Americana celebrated its legacy as one of the pioneers of coconut cookies in India, bringing together the unmatchable taste of real coconut and the crunch consumers have loved for years.

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Long before coconut cookies became a familiar offering across the market, Americana was among the brands to introduce coconut cookies to Indian consumers, creating a distinctive combination of real coconut flavour and an irresistible crunch. Over the years, the category has grown, with more brands entering the space, but Americana continues to hold on to what makes it special, being one of the originals.

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The OG of Coconut Cookies

Americana Coconut Cookies bring together the rich, familiar taste of coconut with a crispy, crunchy texture, a combination that has made the product a much-loved choice among consumers, particularly across North India. For Americana, World Coconut Day was therefore more than an ingredient-led occasion. It was an opportunity to celebrate the heritage, familiarity and consumer love that has been built around its Coconut Cookies over the years.

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“We have always believed that great products create their own legacy. Americana Coconut Cookies have been a part of the Indian cookie landscape for a decade now. Over time, we have seen the category evolve and grow, which only reinforces consumers’ love for coconut cookies. But for us, there is something special about being one of the originals. This World Coconut Day, we want to celebrate that legacy and the consumers who have made Americana Coconut Cookies a part of their everyday moments. At the heart of it, all is what has always been there, real coconut, an unmistakable crunch, and a taste that keeps people coming back.” - Amrinder Singh, Director, Bonn Group of Industries.

To mark World Coconut Day, Americana took its celebration across digital, social media, PR, onground, print and e-commerce, putting the spotlight on its longstanding association with coconut cookies.

The brand's communication revolved around a simple truth – Crunchh Bole Toh Americana Coconut Cookies

TVC -  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LYDAsIxMCH0

Through the activation, Americana aimed to strengthen its distinctive association with coconut cookies while celebrating the journey of a product that has been winning consumers with its familiar coconut flavour and satisfying crunch.

From the first bite to the familiar crunch that follows, Americana Coconut Cookies continue to bring coconut lovers a simple pleasure that has stood the test of time.

This World Coconut Day, we celebrated the one that started it all.

Americana Coconut Cookies

The OG Coconut Cookie.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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