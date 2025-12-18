From the Sidelines to the Strategy Room: How CMS at JAIN University Is Shaping the Business Minds Behind Modern Sport

PNN

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 18: For millions, sport is emotion, excitement, and inspiration. For a few, it is also strategy, structure, and serious business. At JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) - Center for Management Studies (CMS), this intersection comes alive through the Bachelor of Business Administration (Honours / Honours with Research) in Sports Management.

Designed for students who want to lead from behind the scenes, the Program transforms sporting passion into professional capability through BBA in Sports Management education that is immersive and industry-aligned.

Learning the Business That Powers the Sporting World

The Sports Management Program at CMS is built to mirror the realities of the global sports industry. Students engage with finance, marketing, law, analytics, operations, and entrepreneurship--applied directly to sporting contexts.

"Sport today is a sophisticated industry that demands leaders who understand both performance and professionalism," says Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Director, CMS, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). "Our Sports Management Program prepares students to manage sport as a business while respecting its spirit."

"Sport today is a sophisticated industry that demands leaders who understand both performance and professionalism," says Dr. Dinesh Nilkant, Director, CMS, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University). "Our Sports Management Program prepares students to manage sport as a business while respecting its spirit."

Experiential Learning Where the Game Becomes the Classroom

What truly distinguishes CMS is its emphasis on experiential learning. The curriculum embeds live sports events, event management projects, industry mentoring, seminars, case studies, simulations, and interactions with sports personalities. Students learn directly from the field--through national and international competitions, field visits, and real-world exposure.

Developing Leaders Who Can Manage Pressure, People, and Performance

Beyond technical knowledge, the Program focuses on leadership, teamwork, communication, and strategic thinking. Students learn to analyse sports environments, manage operations, assess opportunities, and make informed decisions under pressure.

"Students today want careers that are exciting yet structured," observes Mr. Mackey Agarwal, Head - Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and JAIN College.

"Students today want careers that are exciting yet structured," observes Mr. Mackey Agarwal, Head - Admissions & Marketing, JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) and JAIN College.

Careers That Keep You at the Heart of the Sporting Ecosystem

Graduates of the Program are equipped to step into diverse roles across the sports and recreation industry. Career opportunities span event management, facility management, athlete management, marketing, media and broadcasting, analytics, entrepreneurship, coaching, and sports analysis. The Bachelor of Business Administration in Sports Management prepares students to work as managers, marketing specialists, public relations professionals, and operational leaders in sports organisations worldwide.

"Sport becomes an industry when passion is guided by planning, and this program shapes leaders who know how to manage the game beyond the scoreboard."

