From the Wrestling Arena to a Futuristic Mystery: Sangram Singh Set to Enter the World of Project O2

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 27: A new arena. A new challenge. And a world audiences may not expect from Sangram Singh. The Commonwealth Heavyweight Wrestling Champion and STRIKE Asia MMA Champion is set to step into the futuristic world of Project O2, with the film’s first-look posters offering a glimpse of what lies ahead.

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The posters place Singh alongside Urvashi S Sharma and Swati Semwal at the Aerion Atmospheric Research Facility. Industrial shadows, advanced equipment and a cryptic O2 symbol hint at an unfolding mystery, while keeping the film’s story under wraps. What is happening at Aerion? And what awaits the three characters inside? For now, the posters leave audiences with questions and a first look at a world unlike the wrestling arena.

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Presented by HEINRICH in association with Swadesh Production, Project O2 is written and directed by Sudeesh Kanaujia. The film brings Singh into a futuristic setting for his latest screen role, adding a new dimension to a career that spans wrestling, MMA and acting. More details about Project O2 will be revealed soon.

Heinrich Lifestyle Joins the World of Project O2

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Heinrich is an established manufacturer of sound systems, public-address and voice-alarm systems, nurse-call systems, audio-video systems, conference and video-conference systems, and Layer 2 and Layer 3 network switches, including managed and unmanaged options. Its experience includes projects for airports, metros, tunnels, corporates, stadiums and auditoriums.

Building on this legacy, Heinrich Lifestyle is designed for modern individuals who value performance, elegance and reliability. Its range includes headphones, EarPods and earbuds, fast-charging mobile chargers, power banks, soundbars and audio speakers. The brand aims to combine innovation with everyday usability and deliver products designed for professionals, gamers, artists and everyday users.

With a focus on engineering precision, sound quality, durability and contemporary design, Heinrich Lifestyle responds to growing demand from global partners while carrying forward the company’s established business legacy. Heinrich Lifestyle products are featured in the upcoming film Project O2.

Film Credits

Film: Project O2

Starring: Sangram Singh, Urvashi S Sharma and Swati Semwal

Written and Directed by: Sudeesh Kanaujia

Presented by: HEINRICH

In association with: Swadesh Production

More Information

www.heinriclifestyle.com

www.heinrichlimited.com

https://www.instagram.com/projecto2_shortfilm?srtk=bjJveHN1YjRobTl4

https://www.instagram.com/heinrichlifestyleindia?dlrf=dXNoaG04NmdyZDE3

https://www.instagram.com/vriddhisinghrisingstar?psln=Nnh0NnIxZzZzcGtp

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