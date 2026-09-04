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Home / Business / From Thought to Transformation: Dr. Deepti Verma Launches Master Your Mind &amp; Body

From Thought to Transformation: Dr. Deepti Verma Launches Master Your Mind & Body

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ANI
Updated At : 06:12 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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PNN

New Delhi [India], September 4: What if the patterns shaping our lives begin with thoughts we rarely notice? Dr. Deepti Verma explores this question in her latest book, Master Your Mind & Body (Create the Life You Love), launched on September 2 at Kunzum Books, New Delhi.

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Drawing on three decades of experience in clinical nutrition, wellness and life coaching, the book examines how subconscious beliefs, childhood conditioning, self-talk and recurring thought patterns can influence areas such as health, relationships, money, career and personal identity.

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Spanning 14 chapters, Master Your Mind & Body combines these ideas with practical techniques including affirmations, visualisation, mirror work, Ho’oponopono and surrender, alongside exercises designed for everyday use.

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“Nothing in this book is magic… What I am offering instead is mechanics,” Dr. Verma says, describing the practical philosophy behind her approach.

The launch was graced by personalities from public service, international affairs, education and media, including Ravi Solanki, who served with the Indian Police Service and later with the United Nations and UNHCR; Dr. Amarendra Kumar Dubey, retired IAS officer of the 1982 Kerala cadre and former Secretary, Youth Affairs and Sports Department; Ms. Nirmala Verma, retired government educator with Master’s degrees in Biology and Economics, along with B.Ed. and M.Ed. qualifications; and podcaster Sudhanshu Priyadarshi, Founder of Bhavish SRP Media India Pvt. Ltd. and host of Podcast With Sudhanshu.

Speaking about the book’s central idea, Dr. Verma said, “The mind can become our greatest strength when we begin to understand it. Awareness of our thoughts and emotions is often the first step towards creating meaningful change in our lives.”

Against a backdrop of digital overload, social comparison and professional pressures, the book encourages readers to look inward and recognise the beliefs and patterns shaping their responses before attempting to change their external circumstances.

As Dr. Verma writes, “If we learn to understand our mind instead of constantly fighting with it, we can create a healthier relationship with ourselves and with the world around us.”

Master Your Mind & Body (Create the Life You Love) is now available on Amazon.

About Dr. Deepti Verma

Dr. Deepti Verma has three decades of experience in clinical nutrition, wellness, and life coaching, with her work spanning mindset, personal development, and comprehensive well-being. Master your mind & Body brings these experiences together in a practical exploration of the subconscious mind and its influence on everyday life.

Instagram IDs

https://www.instagram.com/mastermind_body_global/

https://www.instagram.com/drdeeptivermaofficial/

https://www.instagram.com/deepti_pathak_verma/

https://www.instagram.com/magics_and_miracles_/

YouTube channel Link

https://www.youtube.com/@MagicsMiraclesbyDrDeeptiVerma

YouTube video

https://youtu.be/V2hDnAvJexQ?si=6C-i64p-4UPGWqp9

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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