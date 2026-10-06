From University Selection to Arrival: Italy Study Consultants Helps Indian Students Plan Their Future in Italy

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 6: With branches across 10 Indian cities, the consultancy brings profile evaluation, admission assistance, scholarship guidance and visa support together to help students make informed decisions.

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Italy Study Consultants is highlighting its comprehensive support for Indian students planning to pursue higher education in Italy. From choosing a suitable course to preparing applications and settling in after arrival, the consultancy helps students and their families approach each stage with a clear plan.

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For students considering an international education, an admission offer is only one part of the journey. Course suitability, documentation, funding, language preparation and visa requirements all need attention. Italy Study Consultants brings these services together, helping applicants understand their options and organise the steps ahead.

According to company figures, Italy Study Consultants has recorded 4,000+ student success stories in Italy and a 96% visa success rate. The company also reports strong connections with public universities across Italy, supporting its focus on helping students explore suitable academic opportunities.

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Personalised Guidance Starts with a Free Profile Evaluation

The consultancy begins with a free profile evaluation to understand each student's academic background, interests and future goals. This assessment helps guide course and university selection, with attention to the student's preferences and financial circumstances.

Students receive assistance with admission applications, Statements of Purpose and supporting documents. The aim is to help applicants present their academic experience clearly and prepare submissions that address the requirements of their selected institutions.

Helping Families Plan for Funding and Visa Preparation

Scholarship guidance helps students explore funding opportunities and understand the supporting documents needed to apply. Education loan guidance provides further assistance for families considering how to finance an overseas education.

Italy student visa support helps applicants organise their documentation and prepare for the application process. The consultancy's reported visa success rate reflects its stated track record; individual decisions remain with the relevant authorities.

The company is directed by Divay Nagpal, Director and Immigration Lawyer, and offers coordinated guidance across the admission and visa preparation stages.

Support That Continues Beyond Admission

Italy Study Consultants provides the following services:

- Free Profile Evaluation

- Course and University Selection

- Admission Application Assistance

- SOP and Document Preparation

- Scholarship Guidance

- Italy Student Visa Support

- Education Loan Guidance

- IELTS / Italian Language Preparation

- Post-arrival Assistance

Language preparation helps students work towards the requirements of their chosen courses and prepare for communication during their studies. Post-arrival assistance supports students as they adjust to living and studying in Italy.

Branches Across 10 Indian Cities

Italy Study Consultants has branches in Delhi, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Jaipur, Udaipur, Gwalior, Gurgaon, Kanpur, Lucknow and Mumbai. This network gives students and families access to guidance closer to home as they plan their next academic step.

Students interested in studying in Italy can request a free profile evaluation through the company's website and discuss course choices, application preparation and funding options with its counselling team.

About Italy Study Consultants

italystudyconsultants.com is an education consultancy supporting Indian students pursuing higher education in Italy. Its services cover profile evaluation, course and university selection, admission applications, document preparation, scholarship guidance, student visa support, education loan guidance, language preparation and post-arrival assistance.

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