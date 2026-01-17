DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / From Vadodara to the World: The Rise of Manush Shah, India’s New Table Tennis Star

From Vadodara to the World: The Rise of Manush Shah, India’s New Table Tennis Star

article_Author
PTI
Updated At : 04:47 PM Jan 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vadodara (Gujarat): Indian table tennis player Manush Shah continues to scale new heights on the international circuit, marking a significant milestone in his career with a title win at the WTT Feeder event in Vadodara and a career-best world singles ranking of 58. The triumph in Vadodara held special significance for Shah, who competed on home soil after nearly 11 months of training and playing overseas. Returning to India after an extended stint abroad, the Gujarat paddler soaked in the support of the local crowd, calling the experience both emotional and energising. Competing in familiar surroundings, he said, added an extra layer of motivation as he navigated a challenging draw against seasoned international opponents.

Advertisement

Shah’s campaign at the tournament was far from straightforward. Each round demanded sharp tactical awareness, patience under pressure and mental resilience. His ability to stay composed in crucial moments underlined the progress he has made in recent years, translating intensive training into consistent performances on the global stage.

Advertisement

The Vadodara title is the latest chapter in a journey that has been steadily building since his junior days. Shah had earlier made headlines as one of India’s most promising young paddlers, breaking into the world’s top 10 junior rankings — a first for a player from Vadodara. That early breakthrough laid the foundation for his transition into the senior circuit, where he has continued to evolve with confidence.

Advertisement

Beyond singles, Shah has also emerged as a versatile force across formats. Alongside Diya Chitale, he scripted history by becoming part of the first Indian mixed doubles pair to qualify for the prestigious World Table Tennis Finals, a landmark achievement for Indian table tennis.

His domestic credentials are equally impressive. Shah recently clinched the Senior National Table Tennis Championship, overcoming leading Indian players and further cementing his position among the country’s elite paddlers.

Advertisement

With current world rankings of 58 in singles, 9 in mixed doubles and 6 in men’s doubles, Manush Shah’s rise reflects a blend of discipline, adaptability and ambition. As he continues to gain ground internationally, his journey from Vadodara to the world stage is fast becoming a source of inspiration for India’s next generation of table tennis talent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts