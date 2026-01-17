From Vadodara to the World: The Rise of Manush Shah, India’s New Table Tennis Star

Vadodara (Gujarat): Indian table tennis player Manush Shah continues to scale new heights on the international circuit, marking a significant milestone in his career with a title win at the WTT Feeder event in Vadodara and a career-best world singles ranking of 58. The triumph in Vadodara held special significance for Shah, who competed on home soil after nearly 11 months of training and playing overseas. Returning to India after an extended stint abroad, the Gujarat paddler soaked in the support of the local crowd, calling the experience both emotional and energising. Competing in familiar surroundings, he said, added an extra layer of motivation as he navigated a challenging draw against seasoned international opponents.

Advertisement

Shah’s campaign at the tournament was far from straightforward. Each round demanded sharp tactical awareness, patience under pressure and mental resilience. His ability to stay composed in crucial moments underlined the progress he has made in recent years, translating intensive training into consistent performances on the global stage.

Advertisement

The Vadodara title is the latest chapter in a journey that has been steadily building since his junior days. Shah had earlier made headlines as one of India’s most promising young paddlers, breaking into the world’s top 10 junior rankings — a first for a player from Vadodara. That early breakthrough laid the foundation for his transition into the senior circuit, where he has continued to evolve with confidence.

Advertisement

Beyond singles, Shah has also emerged as a versatile force across formats. Alongside Diya Chitale, he scripted history by becoming part of the first Indian mixed doubles pair to qualify for the prestigious World Table Tennis Finals, a landmark achievement for Indian table tennis.

His domestic credentials are equally impressive. Shah recently clinched the Senior National Table Tennis Championship, overcoming leading Indian players and further cementing his position among the country’s elite paddlers.

Advertisement

With current world rankings of 58 in singles, 9 in mixed doubles and 6 in men’s doubles, Manush Shah’s rise reflects a blend of discipline, adaptability and ambition. As he continues to gain ground internationally, his journey from Vadodara to the world stage is fast becoming a source of inspiration for India’s next generation of table tennis talent.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)