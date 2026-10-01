From Vendors to Innovation Partners: Table Space Brings 190+ Attendees Together at Nexus

BusinessWire India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 1: As India’s managed workspace market becomes more enterprise-led, the role of the partner ecosystem supporting workplace delivery is also evolving. Table Space brought this ecosystem together at the Table Space Nexus – Partner Innovation Summit, creating a forum for partners to contribute ideas, capabilities and innovation beyond the requirements of individual projects.

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The Summit, held on September 17, at Taj West End, Bengaluru, brought together more than 190 attendees representing 80 partner organisations. Under the theme “Intelligent. Sustainable. Built to Scale”, it featured 28 Innovation Labs showcasing solutions across workplace design and interiors, furniture and finishes, building systems, enterprise technology and security, facility and soft services, sustainability, and workplace experience.

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The initiative reflects a broader shift in the industry. As managed office operators take on larger and more complex enterprise requirements, the role of specialist partners is expanding beyond project execution to contributing expertise across innovation, design, sustainability, technology and scalable delivery.

“The managed-workspace industry is moving into a different stage of maturity. As enterprise requirements become more sophisticated, the ecosystem around us also has to evolve,” said Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO, Table Space.

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“The opportunity is to move the partner relationship upstream from responding to a finished brief to solving the problem together. When partners understand where enterprise requirements are heading, innovation becomes part of the operating model rather than something discovered project by project.”

India’s office market is already reflecting this evolution. As per the CBRE report, Flexible workspace operators accounted for 18–23% of total leasing across the top nine cities in CY2025, up from 12–17% in CY2022 and emerged as one of the fastest growing segments within the corporate real estate landscape in India. At the same time, GCCs accounted for nearly 40% of gross leasing activity in India in CY2025. Flexible workspace stock across Tier-1 cities stood at 102–106 million sq. ft. at the end of CY2025 and is forecasted to reach 162–166 million sq. ft. by the end of CY2028.

The summit also brought Table Space leaders and its partner organisations together in a series of panel and fireside conversations across technology, design and build, and sustainability, examining how these areas need to evolve as enterprise workplace requirements scale.

The summit saw participation from Table Space’s senior leadership, including Karan Chopra, Chairman & Co-CEO; Kunal Mehra, President & Co-CEO; Krishnaswamy Nagarajan, Chief Operating Officer; Ashwin Chandrasekar, Chief Information & Technology Officer; and Megha Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer, alongside leaders and specialists from across its partner network.

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