From Village Roots to Army Leadership: Laat Saab by Manish Kumar

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 4: Laat Saab: Gaon Se Sarhad Tak by Manish Kumar is an inspirational military memoir that traces the author’s journey from his village roots in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, to a distinguished career in the Indian Army. Through personal experiences, challenges, and reflections, the book explores how discipline, determination, honesty, and perseverance can shape an individual’s journey and open the path to greater possibilities.

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The memoir follows the transformation of a young village boy who joined the Indian Army as a soldier and eventually earned a commission as an officer. Rather than presenting success as a straightforward journey, the book reflects on the setbacks, opportunities, responsibilities, and choices that shaped the author’s life. His experiences offer readers an intimate perspective on military life while highlighting values that extend beyond the armed forces.

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The title Laat Saab carries a deeply personal meaning for the author. During his childhood, the term was associated with senior British authorities who held considerable power and influence. The author recalls hearing the expression from an early age, including his mother affectionately calling him “my Laat Saab.” What began as a childhood association gradually became connected with his aspiration to become an Army officer.

Over time, however, the author’s understanding of the term changed. The book suggests that true leadership is not defined by rank, authority, or the ability to command others. Instead, it is earned through character, humility, service, integrity, and compassion. This central idea gives the memoir a broader relevance, making it a reflection on leadership and personal values as much as a military life story.

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Drawing from real-life experiences, Laat Saab: Gaon Se Sarhad Tak presents lessons on courage, planning, perseverance, and remaining connected to one’s roots. Each experience becomes an opportunity for reflection, encouraging readers to face difficulties with resilience, recognize opportunities, and pursue their goals with sincerity.

The book also reflects the author’s belief that achievement becomes meaningful when it contributes to the lives of others. After retiring from the Indian Army, Manish Kumar returned to his native Himachal Pradesh and became involved in social service through NINAAD (New Ideas, New Aim, A Direction), an NGO working towards women’s empowerment, education for underprivileged girls, and positive opportunities for young people.

Beyond his military experiences, the author’s interests in reading, writing, family life, and social work have also influenced his outlook. His journey into writing began when his wife encouraged him to record one of his life experiences. The story was subsequently published in a local newspaper and received appreciation, encouraging him to bring together his experiences and memories in the form of his first book.

Ultimately, Laat Saab: Gaon Se Sarhad Tak is a story about ambition, transformation, and the meaning of success. It presents the journey of an individual who moved from the village to the armed forces and discovered that the greatest measure of leadership lies not in the position one holds, but in the respect one earns and the lives one inspires.

About the Author

Manish Kumar is a retired Indian Army officer who served for more than two decades, beginning his military career as a soldier before earning a commission as an officer and attaining the rank of Colonel. Born and brought up in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, he holds qualifications in BSc, BTech, and MBA. His military career included operational deployments, leadership responsibilities, and mentoring roles. After retirement, he became actively involved in social service through NINAAD, focusing on women’s empowerment and education for underprivileged girls. His writing draws on personal experiences and observations of life, society, relationships, and human values.

Learn more or purchase the book from here: https://www.amazon.in/dp/937825165X

Book Overview

- Title: Laat Saab: Gaon Se Sarhad Tak

- Author: Manish Kumar

- Genre: Inspirational Memoir / Military Biography

- Themes: Leadership, discipline, perseverance, courage, humility, integrity, service, and humanity

- Recommended for: Readers interested in military memoirs, inspirational life journeys, leadership, personal development, and stories of overcoming challenges

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