From Vision to Experience: TREVOC Royal Residences Opens Sample Apartment and Sales Gallery

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 19: TREVOC Group has opened the sample apartment and sales gallery at TREVOC Royal Residences, marking an important milestone in the development’s progress. The opening provides existing customers, channel partners, investors and prospective buyers with an opportunity to experience the project’s design, layouts and specifications in person, moving beyond architectural renders and brochures to a more tangible understanding of the residences.

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The sample apartment has been designed to demonstrate the material palette, interior finishes, spatial planning and technology provisions planned for the residences. The specifications include Italian marble flooring in the living and dining areas and master bedroom, with wooden flooring in the other bedrooms. The equipped modular kitchen with built-in appliances, premium sanitaryware and CP fittings from Villeroy & Boch, Kohler or equivalent brands, and Legrand smart-home provisions form part of the interior offering.

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Other features include fresh-air treatment systems designed to support indoor air quality, VRV/VRF air conditioning and premium aluminium sliding doors with double-glazed glass. The main entrance features a veneer-finished door with Dorset hardware, a smart lock with face recognition and a video door phone. The residences also incorporate provisions such as automated curtains in the living and dining areas and master bedroom, an SOS switch for emergencies, and balconies featuring glass railings and wood-look flooring. Wrap-around balconies and the project's skydeck further contribute to its spatial design.

The sales gallery complements the sample apartment by presenting the broader vision of TREVOC Royal Residences, including its amenities, specifications and overall planning. Together, the two spaces allow visitors to assess the relationship between the project's design intent and its execution, while gaining a clearer understanding of the development beyond visual representations.

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The opening also comes as TREVOC works towards completing the development ahead of its originally planned schedule, while maintaining the agreed scope, specifications and quality requirements. The sample apartment offers a tangible reference point for the project's intended finishes and detailing as construction progresses.

Commenting on the development, Gurpal Singh Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, said, “The opening of the sample apartment and sales gallery is an important step in the journey of TREVOC Royal Residences. It gives our buyers, investors and channel partners the opportunity to experience the planning, materials and detailing first-hand and understand how the vision for the project is taking shape. For us, this milestone is closely linked to transparency and execution, allowing people to assess the spaces and specifications in person as we continue working towards the project's completion.”

Sehaj Chawla, Managing Director, TREVOC Group, added, “With the sample apartment now open, visitors can experience these elements first-hand and gain a clearer understanding of the thought behind TREVOC Royal Residences. We believe this kind of transparency is important in building confidence, as it allows buyers to evaluate the design, specifications and overall living experience for themselves.”

With the opening of the sample apartment and sales gallery, TREVOC Royal Residences enters a new stage of engagement with buyers and stakeholders, offering a more direct view of the design, specifications and execution taking shape at the project.

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