VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 9: Nearly fifty years after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority first envisioned decentralising the city's commercial core, that vision is finally taking a tangible shape on the ground at Oshiwara District Center (ODC). Its location along key arterial roads, supported by Metro and railway connectivity, major flyovers and access to open spaces, further strengthens its role within the city’s evolving commercial landscape. Leading the charge is Crescent Western Trade Center (WTC), a global-grade commercial development by the Mumbai-based Crescent Group.

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Oshiwara District Center (ODC) is emerging as a key commercial hub in Mumbai’s western suburbs, driven by strategic connectivity, planned infrastructure and growing corporate activity. Positioned as the next BKC of Mumbai, the district is witnessing a transformation into a prominent business destination, with developments such as Crescent Western Trade Center adding to its evolving commercial landscape.

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A Business District Decades in the Making

ODC's story dates back to 1977, when it was carved out as a designated commercial zone to ease pressure on Mumbai's traditional business districts. It remained a slow-burn story for decades, gaining real momentum only after fresh development norms unlocked its full potential for large-scale, Grade A office development. Today, spread across 160 acres between Andheri and Goregaon and strategically served by two arterial roads, two metro stations, two railway stations and two flyovers, ODC is being built out as a mixed-use precinct combining commercial, retail, residential and entertainment zones, a template distinct from single-use hubs like BKC or Nariman Point, and one expected to generate roughly 2.5 lakh jobs once fully developed.

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Crescent Group, which has been active in this corridor since the early 2010s under its Western Trade Center brand, describes the WTC ODC as the culmination of that decade-long thesis: that Mumbai's western enterprise belt, encompassing Andheri, Goregaon, Jogeshwari, Dahisar and Mira Road, would eventually rival the city's more established financial districts.

A Landmark Built for the Modern Enterprise

The project has been designed by international architect Reza Kabul Studio, ensuring the tower reflects the international standards expected of a landmark commercial development. The upcoming tower rises G+33 storeys on S.V. Road, offering premium business offices ranging from smart 460 sq. ft. spaces to large 13,800 sq. ft. floor plates, a spread designed to accommodate everyone from independent professionals and MSMEs to full corporate headquarters under one roof. Ceiling heights of 11 feet, deck offices opening to city views, and a bank of 14 high-speed elevators are aimed at giving occupiers the operational efficiency typically associated with newer international business parks.

Beyond the office floors, the development sets aside over 25,000 sq. ft. for business infrastructure: executive conference rooms, a business lounge, private meeting rooms, a training centre, a multipurpose indoor sports court, landscaped open-air gardens, and a modern cafeteria. A 6,000 sq.ft. double-height lobby and a dedicated arrival driveway complete an experience the developer describes as designed “for decision makers.” The ground and podium levels are fronted by high-street retail, intended to keep footfall and visibility constant through the working day.

The Connectivity Case

Much of the investment argument for the Crescent Western Trade Centre, ODC rests on location. The site sits within a five-minute radius of S.V. Road, the Western Express Highway, Link Road and the Jogeshwari and Ram Mandir railway stations, with the Adarsh Nagar and Oshiwara metro stations already operational nearby and Metro Lines 6 and 7 in the pipeline. The precinct is further served by the Mrinal Tai Gore and Balasaheb Thackeray flyovers, and by the Oshiwara garden, which offers rare open, green space within the district. Established employment clusters, including Nirlon Knowledge Park, NESCO, Morya Industrial Estate and Veera Desai Industrial Estate, all lie within a 5-km stretch, alongside five-star hospitality (Marriott, Westin, Radisson, Novotel), leading hospitals (Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani, Ruby, SRV) and major retail destinations (Infiniti Mall, Inorbit Mall, Oberoi Mall).

Industry publications have taken note of this shift toward Mumbai's next commercial destination: Business Standard has referred to ODC as poised to be “the new business hub of Mumbai,” while Realty Plus has called it “the emerging BKC of western suburbs,” and Hindustan Times has described the district's commercial transformation as “taking shape” in real time.

What This Means for Investors

For prospective investors, the appeal lies less in a finished skyline and more in timing. ODC's commercial value curve is still forming, a contrast to fully-priced, saturated hubs elsewhere in the city.

Crescent Group frames the current phase as one of diminishing availability, noting that earlier launches in the ODC project have already seen strong absorption, with limited inventory now positioned as the final opportunity before the next round of price revisions. Real estate observers note that this momentum is already underway: the broader thesis, that Mumbai's commercial gravity is steadily shifting west, is borne out by the infrastructure and demand trends already converging on the district.

About Crescent Group: With a legacy spanning 25+ years, Crescent Group has established a strong presence in Mumbai’s western suburbs, with a track record shaped by its focus on creating contemporary, global-grade office environments for businesses and enterprises. Building on this vision, the group has developed its Crescent Western Trade Center portfolio as a distinct commercial category, bringing internationally benchmarked workplace concepts to the MMR region.

The group’s experience extends across 30+ developments, collectively spanning more than 40 lakh sq. ft. across the western suburbs, including seven Western Trade Center projects. Over the years, its developments have become part of the commercial ecosystem serving a community of more than 4,500 families and enterprises, reflecting the group’s sustained presence and understanding of the region’s evolving business requirements.

Disclaimer: All specifications, images, plans, designs, facilities, amenities, dimensions, elevations, and other details referenced in this article pertain to a project by Crescent Group of Companies and are subject to change, revision or alteration as per approvals, orders and regulations of the concerned authorities from time to time. MahaRERA Reg. No. PC11800002501692. Readers and prospective investors are advised to independently verify all claims before making any financial commitment.

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