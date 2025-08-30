From Zero Loyalty to Hero Status: How Fydo is Boosting Profits for Indian Shops with One App

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], August 30: Fydo has launched as India's most innovative smart loyalty platform, aiming to transform the way customers interact with retail. It promises to improve customer retention rates by up to 10 times, generating excitement among businesses nationwide. Backed by major companies like Microsoft and NASSCOM, this Made in India platform helps retailers, from small shops in Tier 2 cities to large urban firms. It turns one-time buyers into loyal customers and boosts revenue in a competitive market.

Founded in October 2020 by Satyajeet Patnayak and Dharam Chand Patnaik, Fydo initially started as a deals and discovery platform but later pivoted to loyalty services after receiving feedback from retailers nationwide. The market for loyalty programs in India is projected to grow at a rate of 18.3% annually, reaching approximately US$3.58 billion by the end of the year. This platform uses artificial intelligence to understand customer behaviors, offering personalized rewards, cashback deals, and exclusive offers that go beyond standard discounts. As Satyajeet Patnayak, co-founder and CEO of Fydo, says, "We are not just creating loyalty programs; we're building emotional connections that lead to real results." "After the pandemic, customers want value and personalization; Fydo helps businesses keep customers at levels up to 10 times higher than traditional methods. It increases repeat purchases by over 30% and reduces churn to less than 5%."

What makes Fydo stand out in the crowded loyalty market? Its easy-to-use, technology-driven features fit well with India's diverse retail environment. Merchants can integrate the platform easily through user-friendly mobile apps available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It enables real-time analytics, customizable campaigns, and instant reward redemptions for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly in underserved areas like Odisha, where Fydo is based. The platform levels the playing field against large e-commerce companies by fostering genuine, data-driven relationships.

Businesses are excited for good reason. As loyalty trends in 2025 shift toward AI personalization and sustainability, Fydo is at the forefront, meeting the changing needs of consumers for ethical and rewarding experiences. An update in April 2025 introduced a new Partner app for merchants, with better tools for customizing programs and gaining predictive insights. This strengthens its position as a necessity for progressive merchants. According to a representative of a major clothing chain, "Fydo has changed how we connect with our customers." "The AI insights alone have doubled our repeat business in just a few months; it feels like a loyalty superpower."

By participating in significant events like Slush (Finland) and GITEX Dubai. Fydo is changing India's retail market trajectory. The platform aims to expand into new markets and incorporate blockchain for secure rewards.

For businesses looking to grow, Fydo welcomes merchants to download the Fydo Partner App. One thing is evident as India's revolutionary loyalty platform gains traction: customer retention is more than just a statistic; it is the key to retail success in the future. As Fydo continues to offer new ways to reward loyalty, stay tuned for more updates.

For more details, log on to: Fydo - India's Trusted Customer Loyalty & Rewards Platform

