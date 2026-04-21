Frozen shrimp powers Indian seafood exports to record Rs 72,000 crore in FY26

Frozen shrimp has led Indian seafood exports to an all-time record high of Rs 72,000 crore.

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The top export destinations for Indian seafood were the European Union (EU), which saw a 37.9 per cent rise; China, which saw a 22.7 per cent gain; Southeast Asia, with a 36.1 per cent rise; and Japan, with a 6.55 per cent rise.

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The provisional data released by Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) on Tuesday said the country’s seafood exports touched an all-time high of Rs 72,325.82 crore (USD 8.28 billion) in FY 2025-26.

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Export volumes also reached 19.32 lakh metric tonnes, showing strong global demand for Indian marine products.

This is a historic milestone for the sector, a pillar of the blue economy.

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The biggest growth driver continued to be frozen shrimp, which contributed Rs 47,973.13 crore, accounting for more than two-thirds of total export earnings.

Shrimp exports also grew by 4.6 per cent in volume and 6.35 per cent in value, proving its dominant role in India’s seafood basket. The US remained India’s largest seafood market, with imports worth USD 2.32 billion.

However, shipments to the US declined due to tariff-related challenges. This drop was balanced by strong growth in other markets such as China, the EU, Southeast Asia, and Japan.

Exports to China rose 22.7 per cent in value, while the EU recorded 37.9 per cent growth in value. Other products like frozen fish, squid, cuttlefish, dried seafood, surimi, fishmeal, and fish oil also showed positive momentum, indicating diversification beyond shrimp.

India’s top five seafood export ports — Vizag, JNPT, Kochi, Kolkata, and Chennai — handled nearly 64 per cent of total export value, highlighting their importance in the supply chain. “This achievement reflects India’s rising strength in global seafood trade and growing competitiveness across multiple markets,” Union Fisheries Secretary Abhilaksh Likhi told The Tribune today.