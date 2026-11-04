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Home / Business / FSFTI Thanks NCAHP for Extending Allied Healthcare Admission Deadline to 15 November

FSFTI Thanks NCAHP for Extending Allied Healthcare Admission Deadline to 15 November

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ANI
Updated At : 01:18 PM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: The Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) has thanked the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) for extending the admission deadline for Allied Healthcare courses across India till 15 November 2026.

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Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, FSFTI; President  Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges Rajpura Near Chandigarh welcomed the decision, stating that many students were unable to secure admissions before the earlier deadline of 31 October.

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He added that with admission deadlines Pharmacy courses already closed, Allied Healthcare programmes remain an important opportunity for students seeking careers in the healthcare sector. He added Indian Nursing Council (INC) has also extended till 15th Nov.

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FSFTI expressed gratitude to NCAHP for this student oriented  decision, which will help thousands of aspiring healthcare professionals save their academic year.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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