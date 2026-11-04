FSFTI Thanks NCAHP for Extending Allied Healthcare Admission Deadline to 15 November

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: The Federation of Self Financing Technical Institutions (FSFTI) has thanked the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) for extending the admission deadline for Allied Healthcare courses across India till 15 November 2026.

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Dr. Anshu Kataria, President, FSFTI; President Punjab Unaided Colleges Association (PUCA) & Chairman Aryans Group of Colleges Rajpura Near Chandigarh welcomed the decision, stating that many students were unable to secure admissions before the earlier deadline of 31 October.

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He added that with admission deadlines Pharmacy courses already closed, Allied Healthcare programmes remain an important opportunity for students seeking careers in the healthcare sector. He added Indian Nursing Council (INC) has also extended till 15th Nov.

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FSFTI expressed gratitude to NCAHP for this student oriented decision, which will help thousands of aspiring healthcare professionals save their academic year.

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