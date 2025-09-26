DT
Home / Business / FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

FSSAI and Australia's DAFF sign MoU on food safety

ANI
Updated At : 08:50 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry (DAFF), Australia, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the area of Food Safety on September 24, at FSSAI Headquarters, New Delhi.

According to a PIB release, the MoU was signed by Rajit Punhani, CEO, FSSAI and Tom Black, First Assistant Secretary, DAFF, Australia.

The signing of the MoU represents a significant milestone in the enduring partnership between India and Australia, reflecting the two countries' shared commitment to food safety.

The MoU will strengthen cooperation in the field of food safety, through the exchange of best practices, knowledge sharing, import procedures and other technical collaboration, including capacity-building initiatives.

Both sides expressed confidence that the MoU will foster stronger institutional ties and contribute to advancing food safety standards in both nations.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was established under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, which consolidates various acts & orders that have hitherto handled food-related issues in various Ministries and Departments.

The FSSAI has been established to lay down science-based standards for food articles and to regulate their manufacture, storage, distribution, sale, and import, ensuring the availability of safe and wholesome food for human consumption.

On September 25, FSSAI officially launched a dedicated licensing and registration window for Ayurveda Aahara products on its Food Safety Compliance System (FoSCoS) portal. This significant step will enable manufacturers across India to seamlessly apply for licenses to produce and market traditional Ayurvedic foods.

According to an official release, the new 'Kind of Business' (KoB) framework for Ayurveda Aahara aims to formalise and streamline the sector, aligning traditional recipes, as documented in authoritative Ayurveda texts, with contemporary food safety and quality standards.

This move is designed to boost the food and Ayurveda industries by creating a regulated pathway for these products to reach the market. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

