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Home / Business / FSSAI issues notices to Gemini Edibles, BigBasket, Flipkart for misleading claims

FSSAI issues notices to Gemini Edibles, BigBasket, Flipkart for misleading claims

The product was promoted through e-commerce platforms and social media with claims such as ‘reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol’ and 10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:12 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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Food regulator FSSAI has issued notices to Hyderabad-based Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd, BigBasket and Flipkart for selling rice bran oil with misleading claims related to health benefits.

In a social media post on Friday, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) informed that notices have been issued to Gemini Edibles & Fats India, Innovative Retail Concepts (BigBasket) and Flipkart India regarding misleading claims for the product ‘Freedom Cooking Rice Bran Oil’.

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The product was promoted through e-commerce platforms and social media with claims such as ‘reduces bad cholesterol and maintains/increases good cholesterol’ and 10,000+ PPM Natural Oryzanol, the regulator said.

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“The cholesterol and heart-health claims were found to be not covered/permitted under the applicable claims for edible vegetable oil (rice bran oil) under the Advertising and Claims Regulations, 2018,” FSSAI said.

That apart, Gemini Edibles & Fats India was found offering/selling food products through its own e-commerce website without appearing to hold a valid central licence covering e-commerce activity.

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These FBOs (food business operators) have been directed to show cause as to why action should not be initiated under the FSS Act, 2006.

The regulator has also suspended the license of DNV Food Products Ltd for serious non-compliances, which were observed during the inspection. The violations were related to hygiene, sanitation, storage and licensing.

FSSAI has also cancelled the licence of Jhanvittanni for continued non-compliance with food safety rules and regulations.

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