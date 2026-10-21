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Home / Business / FSSAI issues notices to major food manufacturers, others over misleading claims on infant nutrition products

FSSAI issues notices to major food manufacturers, others over misleading claims on infant nutrition products

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ANI
Updated At : 09:19 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], October 21 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has issued fresh notices to major food manufacturers and other entities over alleged misleading health claims and non-compliant promotions involving infant nutrition products, including claims related to immunity and digestion.

According to notices shared by the food safety regulator on social media, the action concerns claims made on product packaging and advertising material, as well as the promotion of infant milk substitutes through digital platforms.

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In one case, FSSAI questioned a claim that certain ingredients in an infant nutrition product helped support the normal immune system, observing that the statement could suggest that the product was suitable for use in a particular physiological condition.

"The claim was considered non-compliant with provisions prohibiting claims relating to the prevention, alleviation, treatment or cure of any disease, disorder or particular physiological condition, unless specifically permitted under applicable regulations," the regulator stated in the notice.

In another case, FSSAI sought scientific evidence to support a claim that whey protein contained in an infant nutrition product was easy to digest.

The regulator directed the concerned food business operator to submit supporting documents and scientific substantiation for the claim within the stipulated period.

Separately, FSSAI issued notices concerning the promotion of infant milk substitutes through Instagram.

The regulator observed that a social media reel featuring a list of recommended infant formula products attributed benefits such as balanced nutrition, stronger immunity, brain development and easy digestion to the products.

"The promotion of infant milk substitutes was alleged to violate the Infant Milk Substitutes Act, 1992, as amended in 2003," FSSAI stated.

The promotional content was also alleged to violate the Food Safety and Standards (Foods for Infant Nutrition) Regulations, 2020, concerning advertising, marketing and promotion.

The notices cover food manufacturers and an individual social media influencer, bringing both product-level advertising claims and digital promotions under regulatory scrutiny.

FSSAI has directed the concerned parties to explain why action should not be initiated under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the applicable rules and regulations.

The latest action highlights regulatory scrutiny of health and nutritional claims made for products intended for infants, where manufacturers are required to comply with specific advertising and labelling standards.

The notices seek explanations and supporting evidence from the concerned parties before any further regulatory action is determined. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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