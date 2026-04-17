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Home / Business / FSSAI orders strict vigilance against illegal fruit ripening agents across states

FSSAI orders strict vigilance against illegal fruit ripening agents across states

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ANI
Updated At : 08:40 AM Apr 17, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has ordered strict enforcement across states to intensify action against illegal fruit ripening agents, reiterating that the use of calcium carbide for artificial ripening of fruits such as mangoes, bananas, and papayas is strictly prohibited.

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As per an FSSAI statement, the authority has directed all Commissioners of Food Safety in States and Union Territories, along with Regional Directors, to increase monitoring of fruit markets and storage facilities. The directive specifically targets the use of "masala," a common street name for calcium carbide, which is frequently used by traders to accelerate the ripening process.

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"It is reiterated that use of calcium carbide ('masala') is prohibited under Regulation 2.3.5 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, for use as artificial ripening agent in fruits like mangoes, bananas, and papayas etc. as it poses serious health risks such as difficulty in swallowing, vomiting, skin ulcer, etc," the official communication from the FSSAI stated.

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The regulatory body also raised concerns regarding the misuse of ethephon solutions. While ethylene gas is often used as a ripening agent under specific safety protocols, the FSSAI noted that certain Food Business Operators (FBOs) are dipping fruits directly into chemical solutions, which is a violation of safety standards.

"FSSAI's 'Guidance Note on Artificial Ripening of Fruits Ethylene gas - A Safe Fruit Ripener' strictly prohibits the direct contact of fruits/vegetables with ethylene (in powder or liquid form)," the statement read.

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To ensure compliance, the FSSAI has also instructed officials to conduct special enforcement drives in wholesale markets and distribution centers. The presence of banned substances on-site will now be treated as grounds for immediate legal action against the operators.

"In view of the above, all Commissioners of Food Safety of States/UTs and Regional Directors of FSSAI are advised to intensify inspections and maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets/mandis, as well as storage facilities, wholesalers, and distributors, particularly where seasonal fruits are stored and the use of substances like 'masala' is suspected," the order said. "The presence of calcium carbide on the premises or alongside fruit crates may be treated as circumstantial evidence for initiating prosecution against the FBO under Section 59 read with Section 3(1)(zz)(iii) or Section 3(1)(zz)(vii) of the FSS Act, or other applicable provisions."

In addition to physical inspections, enforcement officials are authorized to use strip paper tests to detect the presence of acetylene gas in godowns or ripening chambers. The authority also warned against the unauthorized use of wax and synthetic colours on fresh produce during these drives. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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