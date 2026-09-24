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Home / Business / FSSAI proposes draft amendment to ensure only milk-derived products are represented as 'Paneer'

FSSAI proposes draft amendment to ensure only milk-derived products are represented as 'Paneer'

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ANI
Updated At : 08:02 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a draft amendment to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as “Paneer”, aiming to prevent consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of such products.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has proposed a draft amendment to the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations, 2011, to restrict the manufacture and sale of analogue products as “Paneer” and prevent consumers from being misled about the nature and composition of such products.

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The proposed Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Amendment Regulations, 2026 seek to insert a new clause under Regulation 2.1.1 of the existing regulations, specifically covering “paneer made of constituents not derived from milk.”

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Under the proposed amendment, products already licensed or registered under the ‘Analogue in Dairy Context’ category would be required to discontinue the use of the term “Paneer” in their nomenclature, labelling or marketing.

The proposed amendment is aimed at ensuring that the nomenclature and presentation of food products accurately reflect their nature and composition, thereby enabling consumers to make informed choices.

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As the notification is a draft regulation, FSSAI has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public. The draft regulations will be taken into consideration after the expiry of 60 days from the date on which copies of the Official Gazette containing the notification are made available to the public.

Objections or suggestions may be addressed to the Chief Executive Officer, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), FDA Bhawan, Kotla Road, New Delhi – 110002, or submitted through the email address specified in the notification.

The proposed amendment has been issued by FSSAI with the previous approval of the Central Government under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006. The principal Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restrictions on Sales) Regulations were notified in 2011 and have been amended from time to time. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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