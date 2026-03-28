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Home / Business / Fuel supply across India stable, no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG: HPCL

Fuel supply across India stable, no shortage of petrol, diesel, LPG: HPCL

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ANI
Updated At : 12:31 PM Mar 28, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited said India's energy supply remains secure and stable, assuring citizens that petrol, diesel and LPG are available normally across the country.

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In a post on X, the HPCL said, "India's energy supply remains secure and stable. There is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG, and all fuel stations are operating normally."

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The company added that the country's refining and supply systems are functioning smoothly to meet demand. "Refineries are running at full capacity, reserves are strong, and future supplies are secured," it said.

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Addressing reports of panic buying in some areas, the company said the rush at fuel stations was triggered by misinformation. "Recent rush was due to misinformation--citizens are advised to rely only on official updates," it stated.

In additional advisories shared through official infographics, the company said fuel availability across India remains stable. "Petrol, Diesel & LPG are available normally across all states," it noted, adding that "fuel stations are functioning without any disruption."

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The company also highlighted the strength of the country's refining and supply network, stating that "India's strong refining network supports steady supply," and that "crude oil is being received regularly from global sources."

According to the advisory, domestic production and imports are sufficient to meet current demand. "Domestic production increased & imports are secured," it said, adding that "sufficient reserves [are] available to meet current demand."

The company further clarified that the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG) infrastructure is part of India's long-term clean energy strategy. "PNG expansion is part of clean energy transition," it said, adding that it is "not linked to any shortage."

The statement concluded with an appeal for citizens to remain calm and follow official updates regarding fuel supply.

This comes amid escalating tensions in West Asia, particularly the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel, and Iran, which has led to a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz--a crucial route that handles nearly one-fifth of the world's crude oil supply. Before the crisis, India sourced around 12-15% of its oil imports through this route. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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