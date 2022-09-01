 Fuelled by high demand, Q1 GDP expands by 13.5% : The Tribune India

Fuelled by high demand, Q1 GDP expands by 13.5%

India remains fastest-growing economy | First double-digit growth in a year | But lower than RBI’s projection of 16.2%

Fuelled by high demand, Q1 GDP expands by 13.5%

Photo for representation. File photo

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, August 31

The Indian economy grew by 13.5 per cent in the first quarter of the current fiscal, mainly due to the base effect. India remained the fastest-growing major economy as China registered a growth of 0.4 per cent in the April-June quarter.

The latest Q1 gross domestic product (GDP) growth figures come with several redeeming features crucial to fuelling further growth. Gross fixed capital formation, an important process that accelerates economic growth, rose to 34.7 per cent from 32.8 per cent, the highest in 10 years.

Pvt consumption witnesses revival

  • The high GDP growth fuelled by the rise in consumption
  • Signals the revival of domestic demand, particularly in the services sector
  • Pent-up demand driving consumption post Covid, people stepping out and spending
  • The services sector a strong bounce back, expected to get more boost in festival season

Core sector output slides to 6-mth low

  • Output of 8 core infrastructure sectors contracted to six-month low of 4.5% in July
  • Stood at 9.9% in the year-ago period while it expanded by 13.2% in June and 19.3% in May this year

On the other hand, private final consumption expenditure, another major driver of economic growth and accounting for 60 per cent of India’s GDP, also rose to 59.9 per cent from 54 per cent in Q1 of 2021-22. The gross value added (GVA) grew by 12.7 per cent to Rs 34.41 lakh crore in the April-June period this year.

Signs of buoyancy,

7% growth in fy23

Economy to grow at over 7% in current fiscal and GDP is 4% above the pre-pandemic levels. —TV Somanathan, Finance Secretary

In signs of buoyancy, GST collection for August to be Rs 1.42-1.43 lakh cr. —Ajay Seth, Economic Affairs Secretary

Real GDP growth

Q1 2022-23: Rs 36.85 lakh crore

Q1 2021-22: Rs 32.46 lakh crore

Q1 2020-21:Rs 27.03 lakh crore

A drag in the form of government final consumption expenditure (GFCE) went down to 11.2 per cent as against 12.6 per cent in the Q1 of last fiscal. Fiscal deficit narrowed to 20.5 per cent of the annual target in Q1 compared to 21.3 per cent in the same period last year. “This will help the government meet fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of the GDP,” said Finance Secretary TV Somanathan.

The GDP had expanded by 20.1 per cent in the corresponding April-June period of 2021-22, according to data released by the National Statistical Office (NSO). It had contracted by 23.8 per cent in Q1 of 2020-21. The 13.5 per cent estimate is lower than the 16.2 per cent projected by the RBI, but close to rating agency ICRA’s estimate of 13 per cent.

The nominal GDP or GDP at current prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 64.95 lakh crore against Rs 51.27 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, a growth of 26.7 per cent compared to 32.4 per cent a year ago. The real GDP in Q1 of 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 36.85 lakh crore. It was Rs 32.46 lakh crore in Q1 of 2021-22 and a mere Rs 27.03 lakh crore in Q1 of 2020-21 due to a nationwide lockdown.

The GVA in the farm sector was a healthier 4.5 per cent as against 2.2 per cent a year ago. But the GVA growth in manufacturing fell 4.8 per cent as against a rise of 49 per cent during the year-ago period. The GVA growth in mining was 6.5 per cent compared to 18 per cent earlier. In construction sector, it fell to 16.8 per cent from 71.3 per cent. The electricity, gas, water supply and other utility services segment grew by 14.7 per cent in the quarter compared to 13.8 per cent a year ago.

In the services sector, it was 25.7 per cent against 34.3 per cent last year. Financial, real estate and professional services grew by 9.2 per cent over 2.3 per cent earlier. Public administration, defence and other services posted 26.3 per cent growth against 6.2 per cent in the first quarter last fiscal.

#China

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Shooters hid in fields, cops failed to detect

2
Punjab

Ministerial home to go, Harsimrat Badal allotted Lodi Estate bungalow

3
Punjab

14 AAP leaders appointed as head of boards, corporations in Punjab; see full list

4
Trending

Watch: Trending song Kala Chashma written by Kapurthala cop becomes instant cult with people across the world making reels, lyricist reacts

5
Diaspora

'This ain't India': Indian-American racially abused by compatriot in California

6
Punjab

After severely deficient monsoon in Punjab and Haryana during August, forecast for subdued rainfall activity this week

7
Himachal

Himachal Congress gives 10 guarantees to woo electorate ahead of assembly polls

8
Nation

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi's mother passes away; President, PM offer condolences

9
Punjab

On leave, Punjab DGP VK Bhawra 'served notice'

10
Delhi

AAP MLAs hold dharna outside CBI office, demand probe into BJP's alleged 'Operation Lotus'

Don't Miss

View All
Sr citizen loses ~1.2L in electricity bill scam
Jalandhar

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: SC
Nation

Private schoolteachers entitled to gratuity: Supreme Court

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine
Punjab

United Sikhs to build bomb shelters in war-hit Ukraine

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts
Amritsar

Watching phone in dark can damage retina: Experts

A first: Farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields
Haryana

A first: Jhajjar farmers to grow ‘makhana’ in waterlogged fields

Punjab youth bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post
Trending

Punjab youth Kuwar Amritbir Singh bags Guinness World Record for most push-ups with claps, shares success mantra in Instagram post

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots
Entertainment

Jogi trailer: Diljit Dosanjh takes on responsibility to save his community amidst gut-wrenching 1984 anti-Sikh riots

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients
Himachal

Himachal Govt U-turn: No apple for schoolkids, patients

Top News

NIA announces Rs 25 lakh reward on fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim

National Investigation Agency announces Rs 25 lakh reward on Dawood Ibrahim

The probe agency has also announced a cash reward of Rs 20 l...

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

Delhi Police invoke UAPA against gangsters, including Moosewala murder accused Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar

The list also includes absconding terrorist Harvinder Rinda

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

GST collection for August lower in Punjab and Himachal but higher in Haryana, Delhi, Chandigarh and J-K

Overall, it remains in healthy zone but is less than that of...

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too

MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

Portugal health minister quits after pregnant Indian woman dies; probe ordered

The 34-year-old Indian woman reportedly suffered a cardiac a...


Cities

View All

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

African man and son go desi, tie turbans to visit Golden Temple in Amritsar

Dubai-based bizman SPS Oberoi sends aid to Pakistan flood victims

Smart road fails to impress Amritsar residents

Amritsar district reports 608 Covid positive cases in August, only 1 hospitalised

SGPC to come up with new action plan for release of 'Bandi Singhs'

Farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Three injured in shooting outside US gurdwara

Cancer cases on the rise in Malwa

Pay up to 18% extra toll

Pay up to 18% extra toll at Dappar, Chandimandir toll plaza

3 new-look small rotaries come up in Chandigarh to ease impact

Conversion of leasehold plots to freehold: Post Supreme Court rap, MHA seeks info from Chandigarh

Ragpickers to Chandigarh MC workers: Women to run Sector 25 facility

CBI SIs granted bail in case of conducting 'fake raid' at IT firm in Chandigarh

Final-year MBBS student at Delhi medical college hangs herself in hostel

Final-year MBBS student hangs herself in hostel of Delhi medical college

AAP MLAs claiming BJP offered them money should take lie-detector test: Delhi BJP

Arvind Kejriwal launches virtual school for students from across the country

Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, six held for cheating foreign citizens

Protesting against land acquisition, Manesar farmers seek permission for mass suicide

JDA for action against 23 illegal colonies

Jalandhar Development Authority for action against 23 illegal colonies

Senior citizen loses Rs 1.2L in electricity bill scam

Jalandhar: Bail applications of councillor, son & others rejected

Protest against pollution caused by Himachal soap factory: 29 booked by Garhshankar police for blocking road

Day after protest, Jalandhar MC looks into sewage woes of Ward No.76

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana MC to launch firm for 24x7 canal water supply project

Ludhiana residents oppose commercial activities in Sarabha Nagar areas

Ludhiana records maximum deaths due to cold exposure in 2021

18 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Four Punjab Agricultural University wheat varieties to be released across nation

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

5 booked for attacking Patiala MC team

List action taken on violation of building norms: F&CC to Patiala MC

Patiala: Two YPS students win problem solvers award

Fatehgarh Sahib: Two managers among 3 held for flesh trade

Road mishaps snuff out 2 lives in Fatehgarh Sahib