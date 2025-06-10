VMPL

New Delhi [India], June 10: Onlive Server, a renowned provider of VPS, dedicated, and cloud hosting, is pleased to unveil its Singapore VPS Server Hosting, which gives excellent performance, scalability, and added security to all types of businesses. With this new service, businesses in the Southeast Asia market and beyond can expect a better way of handling their hosting needs.

Singapore VPS Server Hosting is fast, reliable, and affordable, making it perfect for firms that value cost-effective hosting. Customers who cannot use dedicated servers because of their price become able to use VPS instead and get access to full server root control. While dedicated servers require lots of energy, VPS hosting offers an equally good quality of service while using less energy.

How VPS Hosting Plays a Key Role in Today's Businesses

Since companies are expanding their presence online, it is now more important than ever to use hosting services that are reliable and powerful. Businesses can run their operations more efficiently and on a larger scale with the help of a Virtual Private Server rather than sharing resources on a regular hosting plan.

Placing their applications and websites in a Singapore data center enables businesses to offer faster and smoother service to their users in important Asian markets such as Turkey, Sweden, Spain, South Korea, South Africa, the USA, Ukraine, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Switzerland, Singapore, Russia, Romania, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Malaysia, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Greece, Germany, France, Canada, Brazil, Australia, Finland and Italy.

With the data centers close to users, applications and websites work faster, putting the business ahead of its competitors.

What Onlive Server's Singapore VPS Hosting Means

Compared to others, Singapore VPS Hosting is unique because of its exclusive features.

Next-Generation Hardware: The hardware in the new VPS solution is designed to give you only the best performance and dependability. All servers at the facility use modern Intel Xeon and AMD EPYC processors, which makes data processing fast and coping with challenging tasks easy.

Turbo-Fast SSD Drive: All the VPS servers in Singapore are fitted with Solid-State Drives (SSDs) that improve data read/write speed considerably over traditional hard disk drives. This causes applications to start speedier, database queries to be processed shorter, and users to have a more reactive interaction. Companies can work without limits, choosing between various storage plans that go from 30GB to an impressive 1500GB.

Flexible and Scalable Resources: Since businesses often experience changes, We provide infrastructure that can adapt to your needs. If clients need more resources as their site grows, they are able to easily upgrade the number of cores (from 1 to 48), their RAM (from 1GB to 48GB), and their storage. Since businesses are charged only for what they use, the pay-as-you-grow style is a good choice for companies of any size.

KVM Virtualization: These Singapore servers take advantage of KVM Virtual Machine technology, which ensures stability and great performance. Each VPS instance is fully separated from others because of KVM's hardware virtualization. It adds security, makes the service stable, and provides excellent performance for clients, much the same as a dedicated server at a much lower price.

Choice of Operating Systems: We give you the ability to use nearly all popular operating systems, such as several Windows Server options and major Linux variants like CentOS, Ubuntu, and Debian. As a result, developers and system administrators can operate in the environment they like best.

Dedicated IP Address: A Singapore VPS plan comes with a dedicated IP address for free. With a dedicated IP, your email is more secure, your chances of reaching clients increase, and it benefits your ranking on search engines and your website's individuality.

Robust Security Measures: Security plays a key role in the hosting environment and is well protected. A number of security measures are put in place for the Singapore VPS environment, such as effective DDoS protection, firewalls, and frequent security reviews. These measures protect information belonging to clients and applications from many common cyber dangers.

Unmetered Bandwidth: The Singapore VPS plans come with vast amounts of bandwidth so that high-traffic websites and applications function well, and some include unmetered bandwidth to avoid any surprises with excessive usage.

Why should you select Singapore VPS hosting?

* Concentrate on growing in the Southeast Asia Market.

Many businesses use Singapore as their base for expanding in Southeast Asia. Companies looking to operate efficiently in Singapore can benefit from high-performance VPS hosting with smooth and speedy connections. Whether running an e-commerce site or managing a growing application, this VPS hosting service ensures a seamless experience for both Singaporean and neighbouring customers.

* Ability to Perform Better in the Global Market

Using Singapore VPS Hosting, companies with customers worldwide can enjoy the best performance. Due to the strong infrastructure, sites are fast and accessible, and the internet connection does not break, no matter where users are.

* Cost-Effective Solutions

With VPS Hosting, you can get more for your money and better flexibility than with shared hosting, without the price of a dedicated hosting plan. Being able to scale, Startup Nation's plans help businesses align their services with how much they need, which is great for those looking to advance.

* Every industry gets a solution that suits its needs.

Every sector requires unique solutions, and whether you're in e-commerce, software development, education, or entertainment, there are VPS solutions tailored to your business needs. Your hosting setup is personalized, allowing you to leverage strong security features to achieve your business objectives.

What Benefits Singapore VPS Hosting Provides to Various Businesses

* E-commerce Businesses

Making sure an e-commerce website has a hosting solution that never goes down and loads fast is necessary. Even when many people are visiting your store, Singapore VPS Hosting ensures it runs well. Since you use SSL certificates and DDoS protection, your data is always kept safe from your customers.

* These challenges mainly impact startups and SMEs.

If you operate a startup or SME, you can use VPS Hosting at low costs with flexible plans. The pay-as-you-go plan allows businesses to use what they need when they need and pay as they scale.

* People who work as Web Developers and IT Professionals

Having full root access and top-performance resources is a feature that developers will enjoy with Singapore VPS Hosting. With the VPS platform, you can host more than one website, create and test apps, or control a cloud-based service, no matter what the IT project involves.

* Two popular activities today are gaming and streaming on platforms.

Companies that provide gaming and streaming services need connections that are very fast, always on, and reliable. Your games and streaming platforms on the VPS Server in Singapore make sure that your clients have a great user experience without any stoppages.

Singapore is the Perfect Choice for VPS Hosting

People have long known Singapore to be one of the most important tech hubs in Asia. Due to its excellent data centers, fast internet, and location in Southeast Asia, Singapore is the right place for companies to start their regional operations. Because the country operates many global companies, it is an important place for businesses looking to go abroad.

Besides, strict rules in Singapore mean that both data protection and privacy are treated as very important. Any business worried about following international data protection laws can rely on Singapore.

Affordable Plans to Fit Every Business Need

Different prices are set for Singapore VPS hosting to accommodate all budget limits and needs:

* Custom X Plan: Startups individuals setting up blogs and small websites should go for the Custom X plan, which provides one core CPU, 1 GB of RAM, 30 GB of SSD disk space, and 1 TB of bandwidth. It allows organizations to set up their website without spending too much.

* Custom Y Plan: Growing businesses and online shops with traffic in the moderate range should choose Custom Y, which has 2 CPU cores, 2 GB of RAM, 60 GB of SSD storage, and 2 TB of bandwidth. It gives the servers the extra support they require for greater user usage and advanced applications.

* Custom Z Plan: It is designed for big-scale projects, websites with large visitor numbers, and development projects. It is equipped with four cores, 4 GB of memory, 120 GB of storage space, and 4 TB of bandwidth, so it works smoothly even with many demands.

For businesses with greater needs, We allow them to set up plans with noticeably more resources.

We're Always Ready to Help You Anytime You Need Assistance

Upon request, the team is always ready to provide top customer support. Clients can get support from the company's experts all the time through phone calls, emails, and live chats. If you require any assistance with setting up your server, figuring out problems, or improving your plan, our service team will be there to help.

CEO Statement

In our view, great technology is only worthwhile if paired with great customer support, said Mr. Naveen Rajput, CEO at Onlive Server. Besides fixing issues, we work side by side with our clients to help them achieve their goals. From setting up your first site to still helping you later, we strive to make sure your experience is better than anyone else can match."

To get started with Singapore VPS Hosting:

1. Choose Your Plan: Visit Onlive Server's website and select a VPS plan based on your requirements (RAM, storage, bandwidth).

2. Sign Up: Create an account and configure your server (choose Linux/Windows, control panel options, etc.).

3. Complete Payment: Securely pay using your preferred method.

4. Access Your VPS: After payment, you'll receive login credentials. Use SSH for Linux or RDP for Windows.

5. Set Up Your Server: Install the necessary software, secure your server, and configure any control panels.

6. Monitor & Scale: Use management tools to monitor performance and scale as needed.

About Onlive Server

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Ghaziabad, India, Onlive Server is a leading global provider of web hosting, cloud computing, and data center solutions. The company offers a comprehensive range of services, including VPS hosting, dedicated servers, cloud servers, and domain registration, to a diverse client base that spans startups, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporations. With a growing network of data centers in strategic locations worldwide, We are committed to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable infrastructure backed by exceptional customer support.

For more information, visit - https://onliveserver.com/vps-singapore/

Contact Details

Onlive Server Private Limited

* Location: TF 12, Mahalaxmi Metro Tower, Sector 4, Vaishali, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, India

* Postal code: 201010

* India: +91-9990507737

