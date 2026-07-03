Functional & Innovative Foods Limited Filed DRHP With SEBI

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Functional & Innovative Foods Limited, an integrated food contract manufacturing company offering a diversified product portfolio, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with SEBI in preparation for its Initial Public Offering (IPO).

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The IPO will comprise up to 8,500,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹10 each, consisting of a Fresh Issue of up to 6,000,000 Equity Shares and an Offer for Sale of up to 2,500,000 Equity Shares.

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The company's objective is to Funding capital expenditure for the setting up of Unit-V at Namakkal, Tamil Nadu, Funding capital expenditure for the setting up of Unit-VI at Dhar, Madhya Pradesh, Pre-payment or scheduled re-payment, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by our Company, Investment in its wholly owned Subsidiary, Christy Quality Foods (India) Private Limited ("CQFIPL") in the form of debt or equity for repayment/prepayment of borrowings, in full or in part, of all or a portion of certain outstanding borrowings availed by such Subsidiary, Funding long-term working capital requirement, and for General Corporate Purposes.

For the period ended 31st March 2025, the company reported Revenue of ₹ 2,601.17 Millions, EBITDA of ₹ 338.29 Millions & PAT of ₹ 232.22 Millions.

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For nine-months period ended 31st December 2025, the company reported Revenue of ₹ 2,324.43 Millions, EBITDA of ₹ 369.66 Millions & PAT of ₹ 256.08 Millions.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Offer is Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited & KFin Technologies Limited is Registrar to the Offer.

About Functional & Innovative Foods Limited:

Functional & Innovative Foods Limited is an integrated food contract manufacturing company offering a diversified product portfolio to businesses ranging from emerging brands to multinational FMCG companies, with a focus on quality and food safety. It primarily operates through private label and full-service contract manufacturing arrangements, providing end-to-end product development and manufacturing solutions across Ready-to-Eat (RTE), Ready-to-Cook (RTC), staples, sugar alternatives, spices and other allied FMCG products.

Its manufacturing operations are supported by four manufacturing units comprising nine facilities in Tamil Nadu, equipped with automated systems across material handling, processing and packaging. The company primarily operates on a B2B model, serving a diversified customer base across India and international markets.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Christy Quality Foods (India) Private Limited, it also manufactures and markets branded food products under its flagship "Nallas" brand through an extensive distribution network in Tamil Nadu. Guided by its philosophy of Functional & Innovative Foods, the company continues to strengthen its presence in the convenience, health and functional foods segment.

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