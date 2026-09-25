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Home / Business / Funded Trader Markets Passes $7.4 Million in Trader Rewards With Every Payout in a Public Ledger

Funded Trader Markets Passes $7.4 Million in Trader Rewards With Every Payout in a Public Ledger

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PTI
Updated At : 05:42 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 25, 2026 /GLOBE NEWSWIRE-AsiaNet/--

The firm reports 5,011 rewards paid, 99.2% settled inside a one-hour service level, and on-chain verification for every crypto reward it sends Funded Trader Markets (FTM) has paid more than $7.4 million to traders across 5,011 rewards since its first payout on 9 August 2024, and publishes each one to a public reward ledger. As of 1 September 2026 the ledger recorded $7,473,336.

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The ledger reports an all-time average time to pay of 26 minutes 22 seconds, with 99.2% of rewards settled inside a one-hour service level and a fastest settlement of seven seconds. Under FTM's published guarantee, a reward not paid within 24 hours is doubled and the trader receives a free account.

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Rewards move on two rails. Rise carries 73.6% of the total, $5.50 million across 2,538 rewards. Crypto carries 26.4%, $1.97 million across 2,473 rewards. Every crypto reward is verifiable on Arbiscan, so a trader can check a payment against the public blockchain.

The largest single reward recorded is $40,513, paid to a trader in India on 2 February 2026. The busiest day was 21 August 2026, with 46 rewards totalling $71,373. The ledger passed $1 million in December 2024 and $3 million in February 2026.

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"A payout page is easy to write and hard to prove," said Revin Zabala, Chief Executive Officer of Funded Trader Markets. "We publish every reward with its timestamp and its transaction, because that is the one claim in this industry a trader can check before they pay for a challenge."

Trader identifiers in the ledger are shortened to initials. Rewards are requested on demand once criteria are met, rather than on a fortnightly or monthly cycle, with a minimum request of 1% of the account's starting balance.

The reward model sits on simulated funded accounts with no time limits. 1-Step Nitro pays 90% of the first $10,000 in simulated profits, then 80%; 2-Step Plus runs two phases on a balance-based drawdown ; and Instant Funding starts without an evaluation at up to 80%. Payments are issued in cryptocurrency or through Rise Works.

Media Contact

Funded Trader Markets (FTM)

Email: support@fundedtradermarkets.com

Website: fundedtradermarkets.com

Press enquiries: GrowthNXT - connect@growthnxt.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/444a79c5-a7ea-4ad6-b21b-2c1a036fde7d

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Asianet and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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