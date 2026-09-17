FundedSmart Brings Structured Simulated Trading Evaluations to Indian Markets

VMPL

Dubai [UAE] / New Delhi [India],September 17: FundedSmart, the trading skill development platform of Upward Trading FZCO, Dubai, UAE, has launched the trading ability assessments that are structured and simulated to help the participants get a feel of the Indian markets.

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The platform is based on a principle as simple as traders should be aware of the rules, evaluation system and product limitations before trading. Focus of FundedSmart's offering is on simulated trading evaluations instead of actual brokerage/exchange transactions.

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FundedSmart's public offering is focused on Indian Markets and is denominated in Indian rupees. Participants purchase a challenge as a service fee, rather than a deposit or investment, and complete the evaluation in a simulated environment. The platform does not execute live exchange orders through its evaluations.

The simulated environment covers major Indian index products, including NIFTY, BANKNIFTY, FINNIFTY and Sensex-related F&O products. Simulated performance should not be treated as live-market performance or as an indication of future results.

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Structured evaluation paths

FundedSmart offers three primary evaluation paths: Instant, One Step and Two Step.

The Instant option provides access to a funded-stage simulated account from the beginning, subject to the applicable rules and loss limits. One Step involves a single evaluation phase, while Two Step consists of two evaluation phases before participants can progress to the funded-stage simulated environment.

The plans operate under published parameters covering areas such as drawdown, daily loss limits and minimum trading-day requirements. Participants are encouraged to review the applicable rules and pricing information before purchasing a challenge.

“Traders can handle hard rules. They cannot handle surprise rules, or a company that sounds like a broker when it is not one,” Patil said.

Simulation and product limitations

FundedSmart states that its evaluations are conducted using simulated accounts. The platform is not a stock broker, not an exchange member and not registered with SEBI as an intermediary. The evaluations do not send live orders to NSE, BSE or other exchanges.

Participants who meet the applicable funded-stage conditions may become eligible for rewards under the platform's Rewards Policy. Such rewards are not guaranteed, and applicable identity-verification requirements apply before any payout.

Progression to a funded-stage simulated account does not constitute employment, a salary arrangement or a guaranteed source of income.

Education and trading discipline

Alongside its evaluation products, FundedSmart operates the FundedSmart Academy, which provides educational material covering areas such as risk management, discipline and evaluation preparation.

The Academy is intended for educational purposes and is not presented as a tips service or financial-advice platform.

“Academy content is there to build discipline. It is not a tips service and it is not financial advice,” Patil said.

The company also encourages prospective participants to review its published rules, risk disclosure, rewards policy and pricing information before purchasing a challenge.

FundedSmart's approach places emphasis on explaining the simulated nature of its evaluations, making applicable rules publicly accessible and distinguishing its service from brokerage, investment and employment products.

Participants can review the platform's available evaluation paths, rules and other product information through the company's official website and application.

FundedSmart evaluations use simulated accounts. Past simulated performance is not indicative of future results. Rewards are not guaranteed. Nothing on FundedSmart is financial advice.

About FundedSmart

FundedSmart is a skill-development platform operated by Upward Trading FZCO, United Arab Emirates, providing simulated trading evaluations for Indian Markets. Participants purchase challenges as a service fee and participate in simulated trading environments under published rules. Eligible participants may progress to a funded-stage simulated account and may become eligible for rewards according to the applicable Rewards Policy. FundedSmart is not a stock broker, not a member of NSE or BSE, and is not registered with SEBI as an intermediary. Evaluations do not execute on a live exchange.

For more information: Website: https://fundedsmart.com · App: https://app.fundedsmart.com

Press contact: press@fundedsmart.com

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