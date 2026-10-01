FundedSmart Offers Structured Simulated Trading Evaluations for Indian Traders

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: Upward Trading FZCO's FundedSmart simulated trading evaluation platform provides three participation routes with published rules and risk limits for investors in India. Offered in Instant, One Step and Two Step options, it provides various access points for participants to a funded-stage simulated environment while maintaining the centrality of the simulated nature of the service in the offering.

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The community is made up of structured exams and learning content for those wanting to participate in trading discipline and risk management. The method it uses considers more than a simulated profit figure: The conditions of an evaluation also determine what the losses, drawdown and trading activity are allowed in a specific plan.

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The participants buy access to a challenge as a service. Challenge fees are not investments, trading deposits or margin, nor do evaluation accounts send orders to real exchanges. The distinctions discussed are applicable both in selecting a challenge and in considering what the progression through an evaluation is supposed to signify.

Structured evaluation paths

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FundedSmart offers three paths with different evaluation structures. Participants should review the applicable conditions for their chosen plan before purchasing, including any profit targets, daily loss limits, maximum drawdown, minimum trading-day requirements and prohibited activities.

Instant provides access to a funded-stage simulated account from the beginning, subject to the applicable rules and risk limits. Direct access to that stage does not remove the participant's obligations under the plan or guarantee eligibility for a reward.

One Step consists of a single evaluation phase before progression to a funded-stage simulated account. Participants must satisfy the applicable evaluation conditions to progress, with the requirements set out in the published rules for the plan.

Two Step consists of two evaluation phases before progression to a funded-stage simulated account. The additional phase changes the evaluation sequence; the account remains simulated throughout the process and after progression.

The choice between these paths therefore involves reviewing both the stage structure and the conditions attached to it. The published rules and pricing information provide the basis for understanding the service being purchased, rather than relying on the plan name alone.

Simulation and product limitations

All FundedSmart evaluation accounts, including funded-stage accounts, are simulated. The term funded-stage describes a stage within the service and should not be interpreted as access to live company capital or a brokerage account.

FundedSmart is not a stock broker, exchange member, investment adviser or SEBI-registered market intermediary. Evaluation activity does not send live orders to NSE, BSE or other exchanges. Simulated performance should not be treated as live-market performance or as an indication of future results.

Participants who satisfy the applicable funded-stage conditions may become eligible to request discretionary rewards under FundedSmart's published Rewards Policy. Rewards are not guaranteed and remain subject to the relevant eligibility conditions, review and identity-verification requirements. Completing an evaluation should therefore not be understood as a promise of payment.

Progression to a funded-stage simulated account also does not create employment, a salary arrangement or a guaranteed source of income. Prospective participants should consider these limitations alongside the challenge fee and evaluation requirements before making a purchase.

Education and trading discipline

Alongside its evaluation products, FundedSmart Academy provides educational material on topics such as risk management, trading discipline and preparation for structured evaluations. The material supports understanding of these subjects without presenting an evaluation as a route to assured trading success.

Academy content is educational. It is not individualized investment advice, a trading-tips service or a recommendation to enter a particular market position. Participation in an evaluation does not change that boundary.

Before purchasing a challenge, prospective participants are encouraged to review the Trading Rules, Risk Disclosure, Rewards Policy, pricing information and other applicable legal policies. Reading these materials together helps clarify the evaluation requirements, product limitations and conditions governing any reward request.

Information about the available paths and applicable conditions is available through FundedSmart's official website and application.

About FundedSmart

FundedSmart is an India-focused simulated trading evaluation platform operated by Upward Trading FZCO, United Arab Emirates. It offers challenges as a service, with participation governed by published evaluation rules and discretionary rewards subject to the applicable Rewards Policy.

Website: https://fundedsmart.com

Application: https://app.fundedsmart.com

Press: press@fundedsmart.com

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