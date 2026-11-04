Furniselan Expands Bengaluru Presence with Second Furniture Experience Centre in HBR Layout

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 4: Furniselan, an Indian solid wood furniture brand known for its craftsmanship, contemporary designs, and customer-focused approach, has announced the opening of its second furniture experience centre in Bengaluru. Located in HBR Layout, near Banaswadi and Kalyan Nagar, the new showroom marks another milestone in the brand’s expansion journey, following the establishment of its first Bengaluru experience centre in JP Nagar.

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The new store officially opened on November 1, 2026, strengthening Furniselan’s physical retail presence in one of India’s rapidly growing metropolitan markets. The expansion reflects the company’s commitment to making premium wooden furniture more accessible while providing customers with an enhanced in-store shopping experience.

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Bringing the Touch-and-Feel Furniture Experience Closer to Customers

As online furniture shopping continues to grow, Furniselan recognizes the importance of allowing customers to physically experience furniture before making purchasing decisions.

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The newly opened HBR Layout experience centre provides visitors with an opportunity to explore the brand’s furniture collections, examine product finishes, understand material quality, and experience the comfort and functionality of different designs.

From solid wood beds, dining tables, and TV units to sideboards, coffee tables, cabinets, and storage furniture, the showroom brings together products designed for modern Indian homes.

Customers can interact with the furniture, evaluate craftsmanship, compare finishes, and receive assistance in selecting products that complement their interiors.

By combining online convenience with physical retail experiences, Furniselan aims to create greater confidence and transparency throughout the furniture-buying journey.

Second Bengaluru Store Strengthens Presence Across the City

Furniselan entered Bengaluru’s physical retail market with its first experience centre in JP Nagar, serving customers across South Bengaluru.

With the opening of its second showroom in HBR Layout, the company is expanding its reach to North and East Bengaluru, particularly residential neighbourhoods such as Kalyan Nagar, Banaswadi, Kammanahalli, and surrounding areas.

The strategic location is intended to make the brand’s collections more accessible to customers who prefer visiting a nearby showroom rather than travelling across the city.

The expansion also reflects Furniselan’s growing focus on establishing a stronger offline presence alongside its existing digital sales channels.

Next-Day Delivery and Faster Furniture Fulfilment

One of Furniselan’s key customer-service priorities is reducing the waiting period traditionally associated with furniture purchases.

Supported by its Bengaluru warehousing and distribution operations, the company offers fast delivery services, including next-day delivery for eligible in-stock products and serviceable locations.

This approach is designed to provide customers with a more convenient shopping experience, particularly those furnishing new homes, relocating, or requiring furniture within shorter timelines.

By maintaining inventory closer to customers, Furniselan aims to improve delivery efficiency, minimize logistical delays, and strengthen overall customer satisfaction.

The brand also offers delivery and installation support to make the purchasing process more convenient.

Exclusive Showroom Discounts, COD and EMI Facilities

To make furniture shopping more accessible, Furniselan offers additional showroom-level discounts on eligible high-value purchases.

Customers visiting the experience centres can explore available promotional offers, discuss their furniture requirements, and receive guidance on suitable products.

The company also provides flexible purchasing options, including Cash on Delivery (COD) and Equated Monthly Instalment (EMI) facilities, subject to applicable eligibility and order conditions.

These services are intended to accommodate different customer preferences while making premium furniture purchases more convenient.

Through personalized assistance, flexible payment options, and attractive offers, Furniselan aims to build long-term customer relationships rather than focusing solely on individual transactions.

A Legacy of Craftsmanship and Modern Furniture Design

Furniselan draws on the manufacturing heritage of Vishwakarma Art Palace, established in Rajasthan in 1998.

Combining traditional woodworking expertise with contemporary design sensibilities, the brand has developed a diverse portfolio of furniture for residential and commercial spaces.

Its collections emphasize functional design, durable materials, distinctive finishes, and craftsmanship suited to evolving Indian lifestyles.

With manufacturing operations in Rajasthan and a growing distribution network, Furniselan continues to strengthen its ability to serve customers across multiple Indian cities.

Furniselan Plans Further Bengaluru Expansion in 2027

Following the opening of its second Bengaluru experience centre, Furniselan is planning additional showroom expansion across the city in 2027

The company’s vision is to establish a wider network of experience centres across key residential and commercial areas, enabling more Bengaluru customers to access its furniture collections conveniently.

The proposed expansion will focus on improving product accessibility, strengthening local customer engagement, and combining physical showrooms with faster delivery capabilities.

With its JP Nagar and HBR Layout locations now serving different parts of Bengaluru, Furniselan is positioning its experience-centre model as an important component of its long-term retail growth strategy.

The opening of the HBR Layout showroom represents another step in Furniselan’s mission to bring quality furniture, personalized shopping experiences, and convenient delivery services closer to customers across Bengaluru.

Website: www.furniselan.com

Experience Centres: JP Nagar and HBR Layout, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

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