Furniture quality inspection firm Qualis Assurance launches Clear To Load for textile, tile and toy inspection in India

PNN

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], November 12: Qualis Assurance, an independent third-party quality inspection company based in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, has launched a new brand, Clear To Load, to inspect textiles, tiles, toys and other goods at factories across India. Qualis Assurance itself remains a furniture quality inspection specialist, as it has been since founder Yogesh Raygoor started it in 2017.

Qualis Assurance works for furniture importers, retailers, brands and e-commerce sellers in Europe, North America, Australia and the Gulf. Its inspectors cover India's main furniture clusters: Jodhpur, where the company is based, and Jaipur, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Delhi NCR and Kolkata. Bookings are confirmed within 24 hours, and inspectors can be on site the same day in Jodhpur and Jaipur.

Pre-shipment inspection

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A pre-shipment inspection is the last check before furniture leaves the factory, when the goods are finished and packed but the buyer has not yet paid the balance. Qualis Assurance inspectors draw samples at random under ISO 2859-1, usually at AQL 2.5, and check:

- moisture content in solid wood, a common cause of cracking after the furniture reaches a drier climate;

- structural integrity, finish and hardware;

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- packaging, including drop tests;

- quantities against the order.

The buyer receives a photographed report within 24 hours. The inspector who stood in the factory signs it, and walks the buyer through the findings on a call, so the decision to ship, rework or hold back the balance is made on evidence. One pre-shipment inspection covers up to one 40-foot container at one factory. If the goods fail and the factory reworks them, Qualis Assurance re-inspects the lot before it ships.

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Qualis Assurance also offers during-production inspection, to catch problems while they can still be fixed, and container loading supervision, which checks that the right goods are loaded and properly secured.

Supplier verification

Before a first order, the deposit is often the buyer's biggest risk, especially when the supplier was found online or through an agent. Qualis Assurance's supplier verification checks a furniture supplier on site before any money is sent. The inspector:

- visits the premises;

- confirms whether the business is a manufacturer or a trader;

- checks its IEC and GST registrations;

- assesses its machinery and capacity;

- reviews its export history.

The report is delivered within three working days in Jodhpur and Jaipur, and within five working days in other clusters.

Factory audit

For importers planning regular orders, a factory audit goes further. It covers:

- the production process and equipment;

- the factory's own quality control system;

- its real capacity;

- what work it subcontracts, and to whom;

- workforce and safety conditions;

- its readiness for the buyer's compliance requirements.

The buyer receives a scored report to use when onboarding the supplier or moving from one-off orders to a regular buying programme.

Independent by design

Qualis Assurance charges the same fixed fee whether a shipment passes or fails, so it has no financial reason to pass faulty goods. Its Independence Charter, which applies to every engagement, rules out commission, referral fees, gifts and hospitality from factories. The same rules apply at Clear To Load.

"I've watched buyers wire deposits to factories their own agent was paid to praise," said Yogesh Raygoor, founder and lead inspector of Qualis Assurance. "This Charter is the document I wish someone had shown them first."

Clear To Load: textile, tile and toy inspection across India

Clear To Load is the second brand of the company behind Qualis Assurance. Launched in October 2026, it provides third-party quality inspection for goods other than furniture, at factories anywhere in India. Its main categories are:

- Textile inspection: home textiles such as bed linen, towels, cushions, curtains and table linen, and garment inspection for woven and knit apparel and kidswear.

- Tile inspection: ceramic wall and floor tiles, and vitrified and porcelain tiles, checked for shade and calibre lots, warpage, glaze defects and corner breakage.

- Toy inspection: wooden, soft and educational toys, checked against the sample that passed lab testing.

- Rug and carpet inspection: hand-knotted, hand-tufted, flatweave, jute and machine-made rugs.

It also inspects ceramics and glassware, kitchenware, footwear, leather goods and home décor. In all, it publishes inspection checklists for 240 product types across 43 industries.

Clear To Load offers pre-production, during-production and pre-shipment inspection, container loading supervision, factory audits and lab testing coordination. Every inspection follows the same method as Qualis Assurance: a checklist built from the buyer's order, AQL sampling under ISO 2859-1, a photograph of every defect and a supervisor review. Each report opens with one of three verdicts: Cleared to load, Hold or Not cleared.

Bookings are confirmed within 24 hours, and the report is sent within 24 hours of the inspection. Staff inspectors are based in six cities, and vetted freelancers cover the rest of the country. When a toy or textile needs a lab test, such as EN 71 for toys, Clear To Load sends sealed samples to an ISO/IEC 17025-accredited laboratory. It does not test or certify products itself.

About Qualis Assurance and Clear To Load

Qualis Assurance is an independent furniture quality inspection company in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India, founded in 2017 by Yogesh Raygoor. It provides pre-shipment inspection, supplier verification and factory audits for furniture importers. Clear To Load, launched by the same company in October 2026, provides third-party quality inspection for textiles, tiles, toys, rugs and other goods across India. Both brands belong to Qualis INC. Neither is yet accredited; ISO/IEC 17020 accreditation is in progress.

Media contact

Yogesh Raygoor, Founder, Qualis Assurance and Clear To Load

Qualis Assurance (furniture quality inspection): hello@qualisassurance.com

Clear To Load (textile, tile and toy inspection): hello@cleartoload.com

Phone and WhatsApp: +91 844 000 7574

Jodhpur, Rajasthan, India

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