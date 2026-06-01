FusionEdge CAFM Platform Launches #ClickDontPrint Campaign- 100 Companies to Get Free Digital Checklist Access This World Environment Day 2026

India PR Distribution

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], June 1: As India swelters through record-breaking heatwaves and the United Nations rallies the world under the theme "Now for Climate" for World Environment Day 2026, one enterprise technology company is converting climate urgency into a concrete, zero-cost opportunity for businesses across the country.

Advertisement

FusionEdge CAFM Platform (www.fusionedge.io), a leading Computerized Facility & Asset Management SaaS trusted by Fortune 1000 companies across India and Singapore, today announced the launch of #ClickDontPrint - a nationwide initiative offering 100 companies free, full-feature access to its industry-leading Digital Checklist module for three months, with no credit card required, no strings attached, and no excuses left to stay on paper.

Advertisement

Why #ClickDontPrint? Because "Later" Is No Longer an Option

India is living through one of the most severe climate emergencies in its recorded history. Heatwave alerts have blanketed Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Maharashtra for consecutive weeks, with temperatures shattering historic highs. Glaciers are retreating. Monsoon patterns are destabilizing. And the economic cost of inaction - measured in lives, agricultural output, and lost productivity - now runs into lakhs of crores annually.

Advertisement

In the middle of this crisis, one of the most stubbornly persistent contributors to corporate carbon footprints continues unchecked every single day: paper.

Millions of sheets are printed, signed, filed, and discarded across Indian businesses for compliance checklists, maintenance logs, inspection reports, training records, and daily operational forms. It is a habit so deeply embedded in how organisations operate that most never stop to question it.

FusionEdge CAFM Platform is asking India's business community to question it - today.

Going paperless is not a distant transformation project requiring months of planning and large capital budgets. It is a decision. And with #ClickDontPrint, FusionEdge CAFM Platform (www.fusionedge.io) is making that decision easier and free for 100 organisations to make right now.

How the organisations can Claim Free 3-Month Digital Checklist Access?

Applications open: June 1, 2026. Deadline: June 15, 2026, or when all 100 slots are filled - whichever comes first

Apply now at: https://digitalchecklist.fusionedge.io/

The first 100 approved organisations will receive immediate, full-feature access to the FusionEdge CAFM Platform Digital Checklist module - the same enterprise-grade tool deployed by Fortune 1000 companies - at zero cost for three full calendar months.

Who Should Apply:

- Startups & MSMEs looking to professionalise operations without heavy upfront investment

- NGOs & Social Enterprises with compliance and audit requirements

- Mid-size Enterprises running paper-heavy facility, maintenance, or field operations

- Fortune 1000 Partners of FusionEdge are specially invited to nominate vendors, channel partners, and supply-chain businesses - extending the green impact across entire value chains

Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis. Early applications are strongly encouraged - slots are expected to fill ahead of the June 15 deadline.

What You Get: Enterprise-Grade Digital Checklists, Free

FusionEdge CAFM Platform's Digital Checklist module replaces paper-based inspection forms, daily logs, SOPs, compliance records, and field reporting with dynamic, mobile-first digital workflows.

Key Features Included in the Free 3-Month Access:

- Mobile-first digital forms - Create, assign, and complete checklists on any device, even offline

- Real-time submission & tracking - Supervisors see field completion status instantly, from anywhere

- Customisable templates - Build checklists for facility inspections, HSE audits, equipment checks, daily operations, and more in minutes

- Photo & evidence capture - Attach images and documents directly within each checklist entry

- Automated escalation & alerts - Missed checklists trigger instant notifications to the right people

- Tamper-proof digital audit trail - Every submission is timestamped and audit-ready from day one

- Analytics dashboard - Real-time compliance scores, completion rates, and operational performance at a glance

No hardware. No installation. No IT dependency. Teams are live in days, not months.

The Numbers Behind the Initiative

FusionEdge CAFM Platform, a collective transition to digital checklists by 100 organizations during the programme yields substantial environmental and operational benefits. Economically and ecologically, the initiative is projected to eliminate over 500,000 printed sheets, which is equivalent to preserving approximately 60 mature trees. Additionally, because paper production is highly water-intensive, the transition results in significant water savings, alongside a measurable decrease in the carbon footprint through CO2-equivalent reductions. Operationally, teams can expect a notable boost in productivity, saving between 3 to 8 hours per week by entirely removing the need for printing, manual filing, and data entry.

About FusionEdge CAFM Platform

FusionEdge CAFM Platform (www.fusionedge.io) is an enterprise-grade, cloud-native Computerised Facility and Asset Management (CAFM) platform founded in 2024 by technology veterans from the world's leading global firms.

The platform was built to solve a critical gap in enterprise operations: even in the most advanced corporate environments, facility management, workplace protocols, and enterprise asset tracking remained stuck in manual, fragmented, paper-based processes. FusionEdge CAFM Platform bridges that gap with a single, unified digital ecosystem.

With an active global presence in India and Singapore, FusionEdge CAFM Platform delivers mission-critical solutions across six integrated modules:

FusionEdge CAFM Platform offers six integrated modules, each designed to digitize and streamline traditional, paper-heavy operational workflows:

- Digital Checklists: Replaces paper inspection forms, daily logs, and field standard operating procedures (SOPs).

- Audit & Compliance Manager: Replaces manual audit cycles, physical paper evidence binders, and spreadsheet-based Non-Conformance Report (NCR) logs.

- Asset & Maintenance Tracker: Replaces physical maintenance logbooks and paper-based work orders.

- SOP & Document Control: Replaces printed manuals, confusing emailed document versions, and physical filing systems.

- Training & Competency Management: Replaces printed training materials, classroom sign-in sheets, and physical test papers.

- Analytics & Insights Dashboard: Replaces fragmented reporting spreadsheets and eliminates delayed performance reviews by providing real-time data.

At its core, FusionEdge CAFM Platform is built on one belief: operational excellence and environmental responsibility are not in tension - they reinforce each other.

Voices from FusionEdge CAFM Platform Leadership

"Every organisation - a 10-person startup or a 10,000-employee enterprise, has paper-heavy processes that can be digitised today. We built FusionEdge CAFM Platform so that transition takes days, not months. #ClickDontPrint is our invitation to India's business community: the planet doesn't need your printouts. We've got you covered."

-- Rana Rajvinder Singh, Founder & CEO, FusionEdge CAFM Platform

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)