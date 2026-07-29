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Sonipat (Haryana) [India], July 29: Calling upon the next generation of legal professionals to embrace innovation, uphold constitutional values and lead with integrity in an era of unprecedented global transformation, Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court of India and Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), delivered the Convocation Address as the Chief Guest at the 15th Convocation Ceremony of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU).

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The convocation marked a significant milestone in JGU's academic journey as 5,604 students graduated across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programmes.

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Addressing the graduating class, Dr. Singhvi congratulated the students on reaching a defining milestone and reminded them that their achievements were part of a much larger journey. "Each one of you has travelled a unique journey of aspiration, sacrifice, perseverance and achievement. Today, your accomplishments become part of a larger story--the story of an institution, a profession, a nation, and indeed humanity's enduring quest for justice," he said.

Describing every convocation as both a culmination and a beginning, Dr. Singhvi reflected on the role played by families, mentors and teachers in shaping every graduate's journey. "Every convocation marks the completion of an academic journey, but the finest convocations remind us that they are, in truth, new beginnings. Behind every graduate stands a story of encouragement, sacrifice and unwavering faith. Long before success was certain, families invested their time, energy and hope. They celebrated achievements, overcame disappointments and quietly carried burdens that often went unseen."

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He underscored that professional success must always be anchored in wisdom, ethics and public service. "Knowledge alone will never be enough. Knowledge tells us what is possible; wisdom reminds us what is desirable. Skills enable us to earn a livelihood, but values determine whether that livelihood serves society. Universities can impart knowledge, but character is shaped collectively through experiences, institutions and the people who inspire us. Curiosity is the engine of progress and humility is its compass."

The Founding Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, Shri Naveen Jindal said, "The Convocation is a day of great hope that each one of you will carry forward the ideals of justice, constitutional values and public service that define the noblest traditions of the legal profession. We are deeply privileged to be joined by one of India's most distinguished constitutional lawyers, parliamentarian and a public intellectual. Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi. For more than four decades, Dr. Singhvi has stood at the forefront of India's constitutional and legal discourse as one of the country's foremost senior advocates. He has appeared in many of the most significant constitutional cases, helping shape our constitutional jurisprudence through his scholarship, advocacy, and unwavering commitment to the rule of law."

Dr. Abhishek M. Singhvi further praised JGU for creating an academic ecosystem that champions research excellence, intellectual freedom and the fearless exchange of ideas. "One of the most distinguished features of this university is its unwavering commitment to research, something unfortunately lacking in many parts of the Indian higher education system. JGU has one of the highest research quotients in terms of scholarly publications and ensures that ideas are transmitted from one generation to another. Equally important is the university's extraordinary commitment to diversity of thought, freedom of speech and academic expression." Highlighting JGU's vibrant intellectual culture, he observed that the university has become a national platform where judges, diplomats, ministers, parliamentarians, scholars, activists and policy-makers engage in meaningful dialogue. "Disagreement is not hostility. Universities have a special responsibility to preserve the culture of debate. Intellectual confidence is demonstrated not by avoiding different opinions but by engaging with them thoughtfully and respectfully."

Prof. (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University welcomed Dr. Abhishek Manu Singhvi and said, "We are duly honoured by the distinguished presence of India's eminent jurist, senior Supreme Court advocate, a renowned author and leading voice for jurisprudence and champion for the rule of law. JGU's journey began with the vision to bring world-class education to India. What started in 2009 as an idea with a single school has evolved into a 12-school multidisciplinary institution. As we have grown stronger with over 16,000 students, we have also ensured a consistent expansion of our academic community to bring quality education to our students. We are delighted to welcome Dr. Singhvi as the Chief Guest to confer the qualifying degrees on JGU"s graduating law students. "

Reflecting on the defining characteristics of great universities, Dr. Singhvi said institutions must ultimately be judged by the ideas they cultivate and the confidence they instil in their students. "Universities are built on minds and values. Institutions become great because teachers inspire, administrators enable and every member of the academic community contributes to a shared vision. Rankings, infrastructure and placements certainly matter, but they never tell the complete story. The true measure of a university lies in the questions it encourages, the ideas it nurtures and the confidence with which it prepares students to engage with a rapidly changing world."

Paying tribute to the late Shri O.P. Jindal, Dr. Singhvi hailed his legacy as one of India's great institution-builders and acknowledged the vision of Shri Naveen Jindal, Founding Chancellor of JGU, for transforming that legacy into a globally respected university. "Across history, societies have advanced not only because of entrepreneurs, but because of visionaries who recognised that the highest purpose of wealth is to create opportunities for others. Shri O.P. Jindal belonged to that rare tradition of institution-builders who understood that education is perhaps the greatest instrument of social transformation ever created. The most enduring legacy of any great philanthropist is not the buildings they leave behind, but the dreams they make possible. Every graduate receiving a degree today is part of that extraordinary legacy. Philanthropy, when practised with vision, is nation-building."

Dr. Singhvi also applauded JGU's pioneering initiatives in preserving India's constitutional and judicial heritage through its museums and centres of excellence. "Each time I visit this remarkable campus, I am struck by its imagination and creativity. The Constitution Museum and the Chief Justices' Museum are pioneering institutions that combine originality, technology and scholarship to make India's constitutional history accessible to future generations."

He also recalled Shri Naveen Jindal's landmark constitutional battle that secured every Indian citizen's right to fly the National Flag with dignity and pride. "He was standing up for a constitutional principle--that love for one's country should find expression through the National Flag. His determination, clarity of purpose and quiet persistence transformed an individual grievance into a constitutional milestone."

Emphasising the indispensable role of universities in strengthening democracy, Dr. Singhvi observed: "Universities perform their highest function when they become spaces where ideas compete rather than identities collide. Democracies flourish when arguments are stronger than echo chambers. As a constitutional lawyer, I have always believed that disagreement is not democracy's weakness. Courts function through the adversarial process because opposing arguments are heard with equal seriousness. Universities must fulfil that same mission by encouraging students to question respectfully, disagree intelligently and change their minds when persuaded by better evidence."

Turning to the graduating law students, Dr. Singhvi reflected on the profound transformations reshaping the legal profession and urged them to become architects of change. "You belong to a world where artificial intelligence is reshaping professions, constitutional democracies are confronting new challenges, climate change ignores national borders, digital technologies are redefining privacy, liberty and accountability, and where law itself is being asked questions, previous generations could scarcely have imagined. This is a defining era. Your generation must therefore become innovators."

He concluded by encouraging graduates to uphold justice with courage, integrity and compassion, reminding them that the future of the legal profession would belong to those who combine intellectual excellence with ethical leadership, constitutional commitment and an unwavering dedication to public service.

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