Future of shoes has arrived, Drifbolt has launched India’s first 3d Printed Shoes

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 12: The future has finally arrived for footwear. For the last 50 years, shoe manufacturing has stayed the same way: a traditional shoe is made of 40 materials, and all the 40 components usually have wastage. A Drifbolt shoe, by contrast, is made of a single part, with material going only where the design needs it. Because it is 3D printed, it can also fit according to you. The new technology is far more functional than the conventional one, making shoes that are fully breathable, more flexible and more comfortable than what people are used to.

3D printing changes how quickly new shoes reach people too. In traditional shoes, a new design takes around one year to be created by any brand, whereas in 3D printing you can design today and print tomorrow. Every pair is printed only after an order is placed, so there is no unsold stock and no waste of materials. Drifbolt has already put this into practice with its own futuristic products, Wave, Breeze and Koral, and their future plan is to achieve mass personalisation of shoes, a custom fit for everyone.

Kartik Khatri, Co – Founder, Drifbolt, said, “Footwear has barely changed in decades. I grew up in a family that makes footwear components, and when I saw what 3D printing could do, I saw an opportunity that goes well beyond India. So we started Drifbolt.”

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“Most shoes are designed for an average foot that nobody actually has. Due to a lack of innovation, the same patterns are used in the majority of designs by brands.” he added.

The shoes are produced on an AI-assisted printing platform. In place of a foam sole, each shoe has an open lattice that keeps the foot ventilated and compresses on impact to cushion every step. The material is bio-based TPU.

Before founding Drifbolt, Kartik has spent six years in manufacturing and finance. His most recent role has been director at Nandi Footwears, and before that he has worked with The D.E. Shaw Group and Deloitte. He holds an MBA from IIM Rohtak and a management degree from Delhi University.

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The wide collections of 3D shoes are now available for purchase through the company’s official website, https://drifbolt.com/

About Drifbolt

Launched in 2026, Drifbolt is India’s first 3D-printed footwear brand, redefining traditional shoe manufacturing through additive technology. While conventional footwear requires over 40 components glued and stitched together, Drifbolt prints complete, highly breathable, and supportive shoes in a single piece in just three hours. The brand eliminates warehouse overstock and produces futuristic, functionally comfortable shoes. Guided by its ethos, “Not the Usual, Never the Same,” Drifbolt is working on mass customization accessible across India through custom foot scans and rapid design iteration.

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