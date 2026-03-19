Future Olympics 2026: Where Champions Rise and the Campus Roars

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Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19: In a spectacular display of energy, determination, and sportsmanship, Future University Bareilly hosted its grand annual sports festival, Future Olympics 2026, transforming the campus into an electrifying arena of competition and celebration.

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From the very first whistle to the final medal ceremony, the event was a powerful testament to the university's commitment to holistic development under the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) -- where academics and extracurricular excellence go hand in hand.

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A Grand Opening: Marching Toward Excellence

The event began with an impressive March Past featuring students from all departments, symbolizing unity, discipline, and team spirit. The ceremony gained momentum with vibrant cultural performances set to Bollywood beats, setting the tone for a day filled with enthusiasm.

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The event was inaugurated by Chief Guest Mr. Vishal Mishra, Deputy Regional Head, Union Bank, and Mrs. Anjali Mishra, Secretary, ICCS, in the presence of:

- Chancellor - Mr. Mukesh Gupta

- Pro-Chancellor - Mr. Deep Gupta

- First Lady - Mrs. Sandhya Gupta

The ceremonial release of balloons and pigeons into the open sky marked the official commencement -- symbolizing freedom, aspiration, and limitless potential.

The Flame of Glory: Igniting the Spirit of Competition

Former MBA champions Tahseen, Afzal, and Eshu carried the prestigious Olympic torch across the sports ground, culminating in the lighting of the main flame by the Chief Guest and Chancellor -- officially declaring Future Olympics 2026 open.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Vishal Mishra emphasized:

"Sports strengthen both physical and mental resilience. Whether you are a regular player or not, playing with honesty and passion builds character for life."

Dean Student Welfare Dr. Manish Kumar Singh administered the oath of discipline and fair play, reinforcing the spirit of integrity.

One Day. Fifteen Events. Infinite Energy.

The campus buzzed with high-octane competitions across more than 15 sporting categories, including:

Cricket | Volleyball | Athletics | Badminton | Chess | Carrom | Kho-Kho | Table Tennis | Shot Put | Javelin Throw | Relay Races

Students from B.Tech, MBA, MCA, Pharmacy, BBA, BCA, BAMS, Nursing, Polytechnic, B.Ed, D.El.Ed, and Law participated with unmatched enthusiasm.

Renowned Delhi-based anchor Kajal added vibrancy to the atmosphere, engaging participants and boosting morale across venues.

Champions of the Arena: Celebrating Victory

The highlight of the day was the crowning of champions across disciplines.

Cricket Champions - Computer Science Department

- Man of the Series - Mohammad Aman Ansari

- Best Batsman & Fielder - Harsh Saxena (B.Tech)

Other Major Winners:

- Volleyball (Men) - MBA

- Long Jump (Men) - Afaq (Nursing)

- 100m Race (Women) - Ilma (BAMS)

- 100m Race (Men) - Abhishek (BAMS)

- Table Tennis (Men) - Shagun Pandey (BBA)

- Table Tennis (Women) - Sandhya Shakya (B.Tech)

- Badminton (Men) - Vishu (BBA)

- Badminton (Women) - Gurnav Kaur (Nursing)

- Chess - Kartik Singh (BCA)

- Relay Race (Men) - Polytechnic

- Relay Race (Women) - BAMS

Best Athlete Awards were presented to Afaq and Sneha Singh.

All winners were honored with Gold, Silver, and Bronze medals, along with trophies and certificates, by Chancellor Mr. Mukesh Gupta and Pro-Chancellor Mr. Deep Gupta.

NEP 2020 in Action: Education Beyond Classrooms

Future Olympics 2026 exemplifies how Future University Bareilly integrates sports, leadership, teamwork, and experiential learning into its academic ecosystem -- a core objective of NEP 2020.

Sports at Future University are not just events -- they are platforms for confidence building, character development, and collaborative leadership.

Future University Bareilly: A New Age AI Innovative University

Future University Bareilly continues to redefine modern higher education with:

- Learn from Industry Experts

- 100% Curriculum Designed by Industry Experts

- Global Certifications

- Mandatory Internship from Year 1

- AI-driven, innovation-focused academic environment

By blending academics with sports and extracurricular excellence, the university prepares students not just for jobs -- but for leadership in a competitive global environment.

A Day to Remember

As the sun set, the campus echoed with celebration during the colorful closing ceremony. Chancellor Mr. Mukesh Gupta formally declared the conclusion of Future Olympics 2026, congratulating all winners and participants.

The day proved one thing clearly: At Future University Bareilly, champions are not just made in classrooms -- they are built on the field, in spirit, and in character.

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