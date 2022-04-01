Future Retail CEO Sadashiv Nayak quits

PTI

New Delhi, March 31

Debt-ridden Future Retail Ltd’s CEO Sadashiv Nayak has resigned from the post seven months after his appointment, according to a filing.

Future Group CEO Kishore Biyani has been re-appointed as executive chairman for three years.

“CEO Sadashiv Nayak has tendered his resignation effective from the closure of business hours of March 31, 2022,” Future Retail said in the regulatory filing. —