Future Travel Starts Now: The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day Is About to Begin

WUHU, China, Oct. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day will take place from October 20 to 23. The event, themed "Future Travel Starts Now," will bring together media, KOLs, and user representatives from numerous countries and regions for an immersive journey through Wuhu in Anhui Province, Moganshan, and Xiazhu Lake in Zhejiang Province. Spanning cities, mountains, and wetlands, the journey will offer up-close encounters with the technological achievements realized through JETOUR's "Travel+" philosophy, as well as the travel lifestyle the brand champions.

Future Travel: Embedding Technology in Every Journey

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The 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day showcases "travel" as its central theme, weaving together technological demonstrations and experiences, on-road driving, outdoor living, and ecological conservation to present JETOUR's understanding of "future travel." For JETOUR, technology should not be confined to data or exhibition stands; it should be experienced and validated through real journeys.

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Leveraging the Group's technological expertise in artificial intelligence, intelligent driving, smart cabins, and intelligent chassis, JETOUR transforms cutting-edge technology into accessible experiences. The XWD Fully Automatic Intelligent AWD and GAIA All-Terrain Intelligent Architecture can handle challenging conditions such as mountain terrain, water crossings, gravel roads, and steep slopes, providing stable driving support across diverse travel environments. The C-DM hybrid system balances performance and energy efficiency, delivering an efficient and flexible experience for both urban commuting and long-distance travel. Technologies such as intelligent driving assistance and efficient energy replenishment further enhance the convenience of long-distance journeys. Meanwhile, the spacious intelligent cabin, with its intuitive in-car technology, quiet and comfortable interior, and versatile interior space, makes both driving and relaxation more enjoyable. For JETOUR, the value of technology lies not only in enhancing vehicle performance, but also in addressing the diverse needs of real-world travel, enabling users to explore farther, with greater comfort and ease at every turn.

Bridging the World Through "Travel+": Telling the JETOUR Brand Story

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Since its founding in 2018, JETOUR has remained committed to its "Travel+" strategy, embedding travel scenarios into every aspect of product development. At present, JETOUR has entered over 100 countries and regions, with cumulative global sales surpassing 2.56 million units. The brand also ranks No. 1 in SUV sales among Chinese brands across several overseas markets. Its brand philosophy, "Travel Worldwide," continues to inspire and engage a rapidly growing global community of users. The upcoming 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day will further showcase how JETOUR expands the boundaries of "Travel+" through technology and user experience.

Future travel is not a distant vision, but a lifestyle ready to be embraced today. This October, JETOUR will join hands with guests from around the world to witness the application of cutting-edge technology in real-world travel scenarios.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the "Travel+" strategy and has entered 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America, ASEAN etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

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