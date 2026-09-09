Futurise Impact Report 2025 Highlights Progress in Regulatory Innovation Future-Ready Technologies

PRNewswire

Cyberjaya [Malaysia], September 9: Futurise Sdn Bhd has released its Impact Report 2025: Shaping Future-Ready Regulations, highlighting a year of progress in advancing regulatory innovation, strengthening Malaysia's emerging technology ecosystem and supporting the development of future-ready policies and regulatory frameworks.

Advertisement

Throughout 2025, Futurise delivered six National Regulatory Sandbox (NRS) guidelines, two policy labs, four Regulatory Talks (RegTalks), two industry studies and two strategic collaborations, reflecting its continued role as a trusted intermediary between government, regulators and industry.

Advertisement

At the heart of Futurise's work is the National Regulatory Sandbox (NRS), which enables innovative products, services and business models to be tested within controlled environments while allowing regulators to better understand emerging risks and develop appropriate regulatory responses.

Among the key regulatory milestones in 2025 was Futurise's work with the Department of Personal Data Protection (JPDP) to support the development of risk-based regulatory frameworks following amendments to Malaysia's personal data protection legislation. These included guidelines addressing cross-border data transfers, automated decision-making and profiling, Data Protection by Design and Data Protection Impact Assessments.

Advertisement

Futurise also continued to advance Malaysia's Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) ecosystem in collaboration with the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM), including the development of Malaysia's AAM Concept of Operations. The framework is intended to support the safe integration and future testing of technologies such as electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft and drones within Malaysian airspace.

Beyond regulatory sandboxes, Futurise contributed to major national policy and industry initiatives. This includes supporting the development of the National Cloud Computing Policy (NCCP) with the Ministry of Digital and leading work on Malaysia's Autonomous Vehicle Roadmap, alongside initiatives aimed at strengthening the country's readiness for emerging mobility, artificial intelligence, data-driven industries and next-generation digital services.

Futurise's regulatory innovation work also gained international recognition in 2025 when the company received the WITSA Global Innovation & Tech Excellence Award under the Public-Private Partnership category at the WITSA Global AI Summit in Taiwan. The recognition underscored Futurise's approach of bringing together government, regulators and industry to enable innovation while safeguarding public interest.

"2025 demonstrated how regulatory innovation can move beyond policy discussions into practical frameworks that enable new technologies to be tested, understood and eventually adopted responsibly. Our role has always been to serve as the bridge between innovators and regulators, so that regulation can keep pace with technological change without compromising safety, trust and public interest.

As Malaysia accelerates its digital and technology ambitions, regulatory agility will become increasingly important. Futurise remains committed to supporting government and industry in building an ecosystem where innovation can move from experimentation towards responsible and scalable implementation," said Siti Shafinaz Salim, Acting CEO, Futurise Sdn Bhd.

The Impact Report also highlights Futurise's efforts to connect regulatory and technology development with future talent and capacity building through Akademi Kecemerlangan Sukan Dron Negara (AKSADRON), its national centre of excellence for drone sports. A dedicated AKSADRON Impact Report will be released soon, providing a more comprehensive account of the academy's progress, achievements and contribution to Malaysia's drone sports ecosystem and future talent pipeline.

Looking ahead, Futurise will continue to strengthen its role in regulatory innovation by working across government, regulators, industry and academia to anticipate regulatory challenges associated with emerging technologies and translate experimentation into practical policy and regulatory outcomes. As Malaysia advances towards becoming an AI Nation, Futurise will contribute by supporting a regulatory environment that enables the responsible adoption and deployment of AI and other emerging technologies.

Through the NRS and its broader regulatory innovation initiatives, Futurise is well positioned to support the AI Nation agenda by identifying regulatory gaps, facilitating cross-sector experimentation, and generating evidence and insights that can inform future policies, guidelines and regulatory frameworks. This will help ensure that Malaysia's AI ambitions are supported not only by technological advancement, but also by agile, trusted and future-ready regulation.

The Futurise Impact Report 2025: Shaping Future-Ready Regulations reflects the organisation's broader commitment to ensuring that Malaysia's regulatory environment evolves alongside technological advancement. As AI increasingly transforms industries, public services and the economy, Futurise will continue to serve as an enabler between innovation and regulation, helping create the conditions for emerging technologies to grow responsibly while strengthening the country's competitiveness in the digital and future economy.

About Futurise

Futurise is a company under the Ministry of Finance. It is mandated by the Government of Malaysia to manage the National Regulatory Sandbox, providing public policy advisory and acting as a key enabler of regulatory solutions to expedite innovation and future-proof Malaysia's economy.

Follow Futurise social media for updates:

FB: https://www.facebook.com/futurisemy/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/futurisemy

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/futurise/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FuturiseMY

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)