FY21 saw big rise in debt, fiscal deficit, says CAG

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 20

The Central macroeconomic indicators were extremely wobbly during the Covid-hit year of 2020-21, according to the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) which examined compliance with the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBMA), 2003.

The fiscal deficit as per Union Government Finance Accounts was Rs 19.75 lakh crore, which was 9.98% of GDP at current prices. But the fiscal deficit as shown in the Budget at a Glance was Rs 18.18 lakh crore, which was 9.18% of GDP. In contrast, the FRBM framework mandates that the Central Government limits fiscal deficit up to 3% of GDP by March 31, 2021, and a 0.1% reduction thereafter.

The Central Government’s debt at the end of 2020-21 was at Rs 121.91 lakh crore, which was 61.57% of GDP. The Act limits the Central Government Debt to 40% of GDP by the end of financial year 2024-2025.

The financial year 2020-21 was a non-standard year with respect to the performance of the economy and Government finances, cautioned the CAG.

Non-debt receipt was short realised by 14.83% from the targeted level. However, revenue deficit deviated on the higher side by 55.20% and fiscal deficit by 44.80% of the targeted level of 70% of Budget Estimate (BE) as on September 30, 2020.

Debt sustainability analysis revealed that while the Debt-GDP ratio was around 49% during 2016-17 to 2018-19, an increasing trend was seen during 2019-20 and 2020-21. The debt growth rate outgrew the GDP growth resulting in an increased Debt-GDP ratio of 52.33% and 61.57% in the financial year 2019-20 and 2020-21, respectively.

The average interest cost on debt showed a declining trend, from 6.81% in 2016-17 to 6.35% in 2020-21, but the actual interest paid on debt consistently increased across the five-year period.

Statistics at glance