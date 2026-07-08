DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Fybros Strengthens Retail Presence with New Smart Galerie Launch in Indore

Fybros Strengthens Retail Presence with New Smart Galerie Launch in Indore

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:43 PM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 8: Fybros has expanded its retail footprint with the launch of its newest Fybros Smart Galerie in Indore.

Advertisement

The new Smart Galerie is designed as an immersive space where customers, architects, electricians, contractors, and channel partners can explore Fybros' wide range of products. It showcases the brand's latest innovations, premium product designs, and advanced electrical technologies.

Advertisement

The Smart Galerie was inaugurated by Mr Dinesh Jain, Director of Fybros. The experience centre was launched in association with CSA Mr Rajesh Joshi and Apash Joshi, further strengthening Fybros' retail presence in the Madhya Pradesh (MP) market.

Speaking on the launch, a Fybros spokesperson said, "At Fybros, our journey has always been driven by innovation and trust. For more than five decades, we have focused on building products that power lives safely and efficiently. The launch of our Smart Galerie in Indore reflects our commitment to making premium electrical solutions more accessible while enhancing customer experience through interactive retail spaces."

Advertisement

The Smart Galerie reflects Fybros' continued focus on expanding access to smart, reliable electrical solutions through experience-led retail.

With over 26 Smart Galeries already operational across India, Fybros continues to strengthen its footprint in key markets while bringing its smart electrical ecosystem closer to consumers. The brand also plans to open additional experience centres.

With the launch of the Smart Galerie, Fybros remains strongly committed to its core philosophy: delivering smart electrical solutions that power modern India with safety, style, and reliability.

About Fybros

Fybros is one of India's most trusted electrical brands with a 50+ year legacy. Founded by five brothers with a shared vision, Fybros has evolved from a strong family-led business intoa nationally recognised brand, known for its focus on quality, safety, innovation, and trust. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation by delivering reliable electrical solutions for homes, commercial spaces, and industrial applications.

Fybros offers a comprehensive range of smart electrical products across multiple categories, including:

- Wires & Cables

- Switches & Accessories

- Switchgears

- LED Lighting Solutions

- Fans

As it continues to expand, Fybros remains focused on strengthening the connection between innovation and reliability across Indian homes, providing customers access to groundbreaking electrical solutions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts