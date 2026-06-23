FYNXT Appoints Girirajan Murugan as Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Platform-Driven Broker Transformation

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Singapore, June 23: FYNXT, the award-winning technology provider powering the next generation of multi-asset brokers and financial institutions, today announced the appointment of Girirajan Murugan as Chief Operating Officer. Girirajan brings two decades of fintech and digital transformation leadership, with proven expertise in building scalable operating systems that enable financial institutions to compete at scale while maintaining brand differentiation.

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In his new role, Girirajan will drive operational excellence, platform innovation, and strategic expansion across FYNXT's global business, working closely with CEO Aeby Samuel and the leadership team to accelerate the company's mission of delivering a plug-and-play operating system for brokers worldwide.

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Girirajan joins FYNXT from FundsIndia, where he served as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Technology Officer. During his tenure, he transformed the wealth management platform from a $500 million mutual fund distributor into a $2.5+ billion AUM powerhouse serving 3 million+ retail customers. His accomplishments include architecting a full-stack digital ecosystem spanning mutual funds, equity trading, insurance, and NPS--a multi-vertical platform strategy that mirrors FYNXT's vision of enabling brokers to build differentiated ecosystems on a shared operating system foundation.

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His technical acumen spans cloud infrastructure, API architecture, payment gateway design, and real-time data systems, the architectural foundations critical to FYNXT's ability to deliver reliability and customization at scale. Beyond technology, Girirajan has demonstrated mastery in regulatory compliance (SEBI, IRDAI, PFRDA), governance excellence, and building high-performing teams across geographies, essential leadership dimensions as FYNXT scales globally.

"Girirajan's arrival represents a transformational moment for FYNXT," said Aeby Samuel, CEO of FYNXT. "His track record of building modular, scalable platforms that empower financial institutions to differentiate themselves is exactly what FYNXT needs as we scale our operating system globally. He brings both the technological vision and operational discipline required to execute on our mission, enabling brokers to focus on what makes them unique while we handle the infrastructure complexity."

"I'm excited to join FYNXT at this pivotal moment," said Girirajan Murugan, COO of FYNXT. "The vision of providing brokers with a plug-and-play operating system that eliminates infrastructure complexity while enabling customization and differentiation is powerful and necessary. The financial services industry has been held back by monolithic, inflexible systems. FYNXT is changing that. My focus will be on operationalizing our platform roadmap, expanding our global footprint, and ensuring every broker--regardless of size or geography--can compete as a digital-first, differentiated institution. This is about democratizing fintech infrastructure."

About FYNXT

FYNXT is an award-winning, Singapore-headquartered technology provider delivering an operating system for multi-asset brokers and financial institutions. FYNXT's modular, cloud-native platform enables brokers to launch and customize digital trading experiences, eliminate operational complexity, and compete globally--all while maintaining brand differentiation and control over client experiences.

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