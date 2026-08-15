G. S. Grewal Appointed President of Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) for 2026-28

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New Delhi [India], August 15: The Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA), the apex industry body representing India's tractor and farm mechanization sector, has appointed Mr. G. S. Grewal as its President for the 2026-28 term.

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The announcement was made during TMA's Annual General Meeting and Annual Business Session held in New Delhi.

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Mr. Grewal brings more than 36 years of experience in the tractor and agricultural machinery industry, with extensive leadership experience across sales, marketing, dealer development, customer support and business management. He currently serves as Chief Advisor at Escorts Kubota Limited and has previously served as Managing Director of Kubota Agricultural Machinery India.

During his long association with the industry, Mr. Grewal has worked closely with customers, dealers, industry stakeholders and policymakers, giving him a broad perspective on the opportunities and challenges facing Indian agriculture and farm mechanization.

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Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Grewal said:

"It is an honour to take on the responsibility of President of TMA. Indian agriculture is going through an important transformation, and farm mechanization will have an increasingly significant role in improving productivity, efficiency and sustainability. I look forward to working closely with TMA members, government, policymakers and other stakeholders to strengthen collaboration across the industry and support the changing needs of Indian farmers."

As President, Mr. Grewal will focus on strengthening TMA's role as a platform for industry collaboration, constructive policy engagement, technology and innovation, sustainable mechanization, and the continued development of India's agricultural machinery ecosystem.

He added:

"No association moves forward through one individual. Progress comes when the industry works together with a shared purpose. My endeavour will be to build on the work done by previous TMA leadership and further strengthen TMA as a collective voice for the tractor and farm mechanization industry."

India is one of the world's largest tractor markets, while opportunities for broader farm mechanization continue to expand across crops, regions and farming applications. Increasing labour challenges, changing farming practices, emerging technologies and the need for sustainable agricultural solutions are expected to further increase the importance of mechanization in the years ahead.

Under its new leadership, TMA will continue to work with its member companies and key stakeholders towards creating an enabling environment for the sustainable growth of the tractor and agricultural machinery industry.

About G. S. Grewal

G. S. Grewal is a senior business leader with over 36 years of experience in the tractor and agricultural machinery industry. He currently serves as Chief Advisor at Escorts Kubota Limited and previously served as Managing Director of Kubota Agricultural Machinery India. He is passionate about leadership development, coaching and mentoring future leaders and is also the author of Leader as a Coach.

About TMA

The Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA) represents leading manufacturers and stakeholders in India's tractor and agricultural mechanization industry. The Association works with industry, government and other stakeholders on issues relating to farm mechanization, technology, policy and the sustainable development of Indian agriculture.

For Media Enquiries:

Tractor and Mechanization Association (TMA)

New Delhi

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