G-SHOCK Introduces the 2500 Series in India

The new analog collection draws inspiration from the original G-SHOCK and is created for today's discerning watch consumer

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

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Casio Computer Co. Ltd., headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, recently announced the launch of the G-SHOCK 2500 Series in India. Inspired by the functional beauty of the iconic DW-5000C, the first-ever G-SHOCK, the new series reimagines the brand's legendary toughness through a sophisticated analog design that combines durability, precision and contemporary aesthetics.

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Launch of G-SHOCK 2500 Series in India

Building on more than four decades of G-SHOCK legacy, the 2500 Series introduces a new expression of the brand's enduring toughness. Designed for consumers who appreciate both resilience and refined craftsmanship, the collection reinterprets the functional beauty of the original G-SHOCK through a sophisticated analog format, balancing performance, precision and contemporary style.

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Guided by the design concept of "Depth in Shadow," the new 2500 Series create a dynamic interplay of light and shadow through sculpted surfaces, dimensional dial architecture and sharply defined indexes. While carrying forward the iconic form of the original G-SHOCK, the series introduces a new exterior design with softer, more rounded contours, bringing a fresh expression to the brand's signature toughness.

The collection comprises the Resin GAC-2500 and Metal-clad GMC-2500, each combining rugged performance with contemporary design. At the heart of the series is the new Multi-Mission Date function, which uses a three-cell window at the 3 o'clock position to display the date, stopwatch elapsed time and setting information. Once configured, the fully analog watch automatically adjusts for month-end changes and leap years, eliminating the need for manual date correction.

Retaining G-SHOCK's signature shock resistance and 20-bar water resistance, the series also features the distinctive Two-Eye Signature design, pairing a small-seconds display at 9 o'clock with a multifunction indicator at 3 o'clock. The clean, purposeful dial layout further enhances readability while reinforcing the collection's refined aesthetic. With compact proportions and considered detailing, the series brings together material, form and functionality.

To mark the launch, Casio India hosted an exclusive media event in New Delhi, offering guests a first-hand experience of the new G-SHOCK 2500 Series and its underlying design philosophy, "Depth in Shadow." Bringing this concept to life, the event featured artistic installations by Chit1 Studios, Yogi Kumar, and. Buzzinka, each offering a unique interpretation of the timepiece through their respective mediums. Attendees also had the opportunity to experience the collection up close and explore the craftsmanship, design details and innovative features that distinguish the 2500 Series.

The event also featured an address by Mr. Takuto Kimura, who spoke about G-SHOCK’s legacy of toughness and the design philosophy behind the new 2500 Series. He highlighted how the collection builds on the brand’s heritage while bringing a refined approach to analog timekeeping. The showcase offered attendees an opportunity to experience the 2500 Series up close, exploring its distinctive design and key features.

Commenting on the launch, Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, “The 2500 Series marks an important milestone for G-SHOCK in India. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we see growing appreciation for products that combine strong functionality with thoughtful design and craftsmanship. Inspired by the functional beauty of the original DW-5000C, the collection reinterprets our legacy of toughness through a sophisticated analog design that balances durability, functionality and craftsmanship. With its distinctive form, innovative Multi-Mission Date function and exceptional readability, the 2500 Series offers a compelling expression of G-SHOCK's commitment to creating watches that are both resilient and refined for today's consumers.”

With the launch of the 2500 Series, G-SHOCK continues to push the boundaries of analog watchmaking, combining its legendary toughness with contemporary design and advanced functionality for a new generation of watch enthusiasts.

The G-SHOCK 2500 Series is available in India at prices ranging from INR 9,995 to INR 26,995.

About G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.

In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe’s unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.

Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 160 million watches across 130 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit www.casio.com/in.

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