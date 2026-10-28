G-SHOCK Strengthens its Retail Presence with the Launch of its First Exclusive Store in Indore

Indore, Madhya Pradesh, India (NewsVoir)

Casio Computer Co. Ltd, headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, has strengthened its retail presence with the launch of its first G-SHOCK Exclusive Store in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Located at Phoenix Pride of India, the new store marks a significant milestone in Casio India’s ongoing retail expansion, further strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across India.

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G-SHOCK launches new store in Indore

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The new G-SHOCK Exclusive Store is situated within one of Indore’s prominent premium retail and lifestyle destinations. Designed to reflect the bold and rugged DNA of G-SHOCK, the space features contemporary retail aesthetics that create a distinctive and immersive environment. The store brings the brand’s signature design language to the forefront, creating a dedicated setting for consumers to experience the distinctive world of G-SHOCK.

The store showcases an extensive range of G-SHOCK timepieces, including the latest limited-edition models and the iconic series such as the 5000, 5600, 6900, 110 and 2100 lineup. In addition to G-SHOCK’s most popular collections, the store also the store also offers the motorsports-inspired Edifice collection, the neo-retro appeal of the Vintage range, and timeless everyday styles from the Casio collection.

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Speaking on the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, “The launch of our first G-SHOCK Exclusive Store in Indore reflects our continued commitment to strengthening the brand’s retail presence across India and bringing G-SHOCK closer to consumers. Indore is a vibrant and growing market, with an increasing appreciation for premium lifestyle brands and distinctive design. Through this store, we aim to offer consumers greater access to G-SHOCK’s latest collections while creating an engaging retail environment that captures the bold and dynamic spirit of the brand.”

Located at UG-25A, Upper Ground Floor, Phoenix Pride of India, MR10 Road, Indore, Madhya Pradesh – 452016, the new store invites visitors to explore its curated selection of G-SHOCK timepieces. The store will be operational from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM, seven days a week.

About G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.

In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe’s unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.

Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd.

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit www.casio.com/in.

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