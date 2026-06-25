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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25: Casio Computer Co. Ltd, headquartered in Japan and the parent company of Casio India, launches its flagship G-SHOCK Exclusive Store in Mumbai, Maharashtra. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand's ongoing efforts to expand its retail footprint across India, strengthening its presence to a total of 12 stores in Maharashtra and 8 stores in Mumbai.

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Strategically located on Linking Road in Santacruz West, one of Mumbai's most vibrant and prominent high-street retail destinations, the new G-SHOCK Exclusive Store spans an expansive 890 sq. ft. carpet area. Surrounded by leading global and premium lifestyle brands, the high street is known for its bustling consumer footfall and strong appeal among fashion-forward Gen Z and millennial audiences, making it an ideal destination for watch enthusiasts and style-conscious shoppers alike. Designed uniquely for the location, the space features contemporary retail aesthetics inspired by the bold and rugged DNA of G-SHOCK, along with unique mural-based art that adds an artistic and immersive dimension to the customer experience.

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The store showcases an extensive range of timepieces, including G-SHOCK's rugged and iconic collections. This includes the premium MR-G collection, being showcased in India with an expanded lineup, alongside MT-G and the latest limited-edition models, as well as popular series such as the 5000, 5600, 6900, 110, and 2100 lines. In addition to bringing together some of G-SHOCK's most premium, edgy, and sought-after timepieces under one roof, the store offers the opportunity to discover the true motorsports DNA and fusion of technology and design in the Edifice collection, the neo-retro appeal of the Vintage range, and timeless everyday styles from the Casio collection.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Takuto Kimura, Managing Director, Casio India, said, "The launch of our flagship G-SHOCK Exclusive Store on Linking Road reflects our continued commitment to strengthening G-SHOCK's retail presence in India and offering consumers a highly immersive brand experience. Mumbai continues to be one of our most significant markets, driven by a strong culture of fashion, individuality, and premium lifestyle consumption. Through this store, we aim to bring the bold spirit of G-SHOCK closer to consumers while showcasing our latest collections in a dynamic and creatively inspired space."

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Located at Unit No. 2, Ground Floor, Link Palace, Linking Road, Opposite Standard Chartered Bank & Skechers Store, Santacruz West, Mumbai, Maharashtra - 400054, the brand invites visitors to explore the newly curated space, where every corner reflects the spirit of creativity and self-expression. The store will be operational from 10:30 AM to 9:30 PM, every day of the week.

About G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK, the pioneering timepiece that revolutionized the very concept of toughness.

In 1981, a daring challenge to prevailing norms ignited the genesis of G-SHOCK. Driven by Mr. Kikuo Ibe's unwavering conviction that a watch could be crafted to withstand any shocks, Project Team Tough was formed to translate this vision into reality. Over a span of approximately two years, this team meticulously developed more than 200 prototypes. Their resolute efforts culminated in the breakthrough shock-resistant yet sophisticated and streamlined architecture we know today.

Since its inception, G-SHOCK has embarked on a relentless journey of evolution, ceaselessly pursuing greater resilience and bold stylish appeal across structure, materials, and functionalities. Envisioned in 1983, G-SHOCK now stands on the cusp of its 40th Anniversary in 2023, having left an indelible mark by retailing over 100 million watches across 100 nations. Strengthened by this remarkable legacy, G-SHOCK remains resolute in its quest for enduring strength, ever ready to conquer new frontiers of toughness.

About Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd

Casio India Co. Pvt. Ltd. (CIC) is the Indian subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Casio India has established a dynamic presence in the Indian market since 1996, emerging as a leading and cherished consumer goods manufacturer. Casio India's range of products include sales and marketing of Timepieces, Electronic Musical Instruments, Desktop Calculators and Scientific Calculators.

Setting the benchmark for excellence, Casio India is dedicated to embodying the spirit of innovation and quality that defines the Casio legacy. With a strong commitment to its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution," Casio has consistently translated this ethos into the creation of innovative products making a positive impact on society.

For more information, visit www.casio.com/in

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