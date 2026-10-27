G Square Group India’s Largest Plotted Developer Signs MoU with JSW One Homes as Its Home Building Platform Partner

Rs The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between plot ownership and home construction, offering G Square customers access to JSW One Homes’ technology-enabled, turnkey home construction platform services and quality building materials

Chennai, 27th October, 2026: G Square Group, India’s largest plotted developer, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JSW One Homes, subsidiary of JSW One Platforms and a part of JSW Group. Under the MoU, JSW One Homes will be the Home Building Platform Partner for G Square. The collaboration brings together G Square Group’s expertise in land aggregation and plotted real estate with JSW One Homes’ technology-enabled home construction platform, with a shared aim to make building a home more convenient, transparent and quality-focused.

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For many homebuyers, purchasing a plot is only the first step towards realising the dream of owning a home. Managing construction costs, sourcing quality materials, coordinating execution and maintaining timelines can make building a home a complex undertaking. Through this association, G Square Group and JSW One Homes aim to bridge the gap between plot ownership and home construction, enabling customers to explore construction solutions that align with their requirements, budgets and timelines.

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The collaboration aims to give customers a more coordinated homebuilding experience with clear cost visibility and access to quality building materials. By connecting plot buyers with JSW One Homes’ technology-enabled home construction platform, it seeks to assist customers make informed decisions and plan their construction budgets, while retaining the flexibility to choose the specifications that suit their needs.

JSW One Homes’ technology-enabled home construction platform brings a structured and coordinated approach to the construction process. Combined with G Square Group’s expertise in plotted real estate, this creates an opportunity to simplify the transition from owning a plot to building a home. The collaboration aims to improve convenience and cost visibility while enabling customers to navigate construction planning and execution more efficiently.

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Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Bala Ramajayam, Founder and Managing Director, G Square Group , said, “At G Square, we believe that purchasing a plot and building a villa offers customers distinct advantages in terms of cost, ownership and long-term value. Building a villa on their own plot gives customers the opportunity to create a home suited to their needs on land they own. Unlike buying an apartment, where customers may wait several years for possession, this approach lets customers plan the construction of their own home, with timelines that depend on design finalisation, statutory approvals, site readiness and project scope. Further, plot ownership allows customers to retain ownership of the entire parcel of land, without the undivided share (UDS) dilution inherent in apartment ownership. Through our association with JSW One Homes, our Home Building Platform Partner, we aim to make villa construction more convenient, with greater cost visibility, bringing together the advantages of land ownership and a more streamlined construction process. We see this as a compelling proposition for customers looking to build a home today on land they own.”

The association brings together G Square Group’s plotted real estate expertise and JSW One Homes’ technology-enabled home construction capabilities, with the aim of helping more customers take the next step from owning land to building a home.

About G Square Group:

G Square Group is India's largest plotted developer, with over 25,000+ happy customers and has aggregated 10,000+ acres of land across India. Known for secure communities, verified legal compliance, and transparent processes, with hassle-free transactions. G Square's footprint spans across Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Madurai, Erode, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Pollachi, Hosur and more. For over 14+ years, G Square has consistently delivered world-class investment lands with future-ready infrastructure across

About JSW One Homes:

JSW One Homes is the technology-enabled, turnkey home construction platform of JSW One Platforms Limited, a JSW Group company. Launched in July 2021, it provides end-to-end construction services for individual home builders, including architectural design, material selection, contractor selection, material delivery, project management, quality control and final handover, through a network of empanelled architects, contractors, franchisees and service and operating partners. As of June 30, 2026, JSW One Homes had more than 600 homes at various stages of design and construction across 20 cities, and operated 10 live design studios across eight cities. For more information, visit www.jswonehomes.com.

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