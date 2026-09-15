GAC Commercial Vehicle Accelerates Global Expansion with IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 Debut

HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC Commercial Vehicle debuted at IAA TRANSPORTATION 2026 under the theme "Delivering the Future Together", showcasing products, technologies and open-ecosystem achievements across its new-energy heavy and light commercial vehicle businesses.

GAC Commercial Vehicle partners with Pony.ai and Aulton to showcase L4 autonomous driving and efficient battery-swapping solutions based on GAC's T9 truck. The company's new light commercial vehicle brand MONTX made its overseas debut with its P10 and V10 concept vehicles, All-Domain Adaptive Architecture (ADAA) and MONTX Makers, its global user product co-creation initiative. The production SMILODON Pro pickup was also displayed.

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"Our debut at IAA TRANSPORTATION, one of the world's most important stages for the commercial vehicle industry, is a key milestone in GAC Commercial Vehicle's globalization journey. Taking products global is only the starting point; taking our ecosystem global represents a new stage of value co-creation. Leveraging GAC Group's global resources and working with partners worldwide, we will bring both our vehicle technologies and collaborative ecosystem to global markets, jointly advancing the new-energy commercial vehicle industry toward a more efficient, intelligent and sustainable future," said Jimmy Du, COO of GAC Commercial Vehicle.

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Building on Strength to Accelerate Global Expansion

Building on the mature systems developed through the long-standing GAC Hino joint venture, GAC Commercial Vehicle has nearly two decades of commercial vehicle expertise in R&D, manufacturing and quality management and benefits from the Group's supply chain and global resources.

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GAC Commercial Vehicle's sales soared 205% year-on-year in the first half of 2026. It is accelerating its global expansion by taking both its products and ecosystem global, building on its domestic new-energy business and leveraging the GAC Group's sales and service network across 110 countries and regions.

Advancing Through Intelligence to Create Operational Value

GAC's heavy commercial vehicle business focuses on new-energy heavy-duty trucks. The T9 Robotruck combines Pony.ai's 4th Generation Autonomous Driving Technology with GAC's fully redundant drive-by-wire chassis. Its automotive-grade suite includes nine LiDARs, three radars and 13 cameras. Compared with the previous generation, hardware costs are 70% lower and autonomous-driving transportation cost per ton-kilometer is approximately 30% lower, improving efficiency in long-haul, dedicated-route and port transportation.

The T9 Battery Swap EV Tractor combines an electric drive axle with a 603 kWh lithium iron phosphate battery, delivering up to 475 km of range with combined energy consumption as low as 1.2 kWh/km. Aulton's system enables a full-vehicle battery swap in approximately three to five minutes, reducing downtime and improving vehicle utilization. Charging and battery swapping are complementary solutions for different scenarios, with swapping particularly valuable for fixed-route, high-frequency operations.

Together, GAC Commercial Vehicle, Pony.ai and Aulton have integrated vehicle + autonomous driving + energy capabilities to shorten technology deployment cycles and accelerate scaled application in real-world operations.

MONTX Opens New Growth Opportunities in Light Commercial Vehicles

MONTX expands GAC Commercial Vehicle into new light commercial vehicle categories, exploring new scenarios and user needs for global users. Its P10 and V10 concept vehicles embody All-Domain Aesthetics, All-Domain Adaptability and All-Domain Intelligence.

The MONTX P10 is positioned as the All-Domain Integrated Mobility Platform. It targets explorers and outdoor professionals and is tailor-made for extreme environments. Four distributed drive motors, AI Camp Mode and Intelligent Trailering Assist enhance adaptability across complex terrain for remote exploration, field research and off-road expeditions.

The MONTX V10, positioned as The All-Domain Mobile Station, addresses the needs of digital nomads, creators and travelers. Its modular interior, Dual-Drive Smart Cabin and off-grid self-sustaining capabilities enable seamless transitions between work, rest, socializing and exploration, extending the vehicle into a platform for mobile work and living.

MONTX also unveiled its All-Domain Adaptive Architecture (ADAA). Built with a Multi-Energy by Design, Body-on-Frame by Design and Adaptive Intelligence by Design philosophy, ADAA enables one architecture to accommodate multiple energy types, vehicle forms and applications, improving development efficiency and adaptability across diverse global markets.

MONTX also launched MONTX Makers, its global user co-creation initiative, under "Ideas In. Drive Out." The program lets users help define future products by incorporating their needs early on in its product design and development process. MONTX Makers may receive MONTX Pioneer Co-Creator recognition, opportunities to attend global brand events and exclusive owner benefits.

The SMILODON Pro production model complements the MONTX concept cars, offering cargo capacity, ride comfort and multi-scenario adaptability for business and everyday life. Already available in Central and South America and the Middle East, it is planned to be available in around 30 countries by the end of 2026.

Delivering the Future Together

GAC Commercial Vehicle will continue strengthening its products through vehicle R&D and manufacturing while connecting global users and partners through its open ecosystem to create greater value and advance its international growth.

Official Website: https://www.gaccv.com/

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