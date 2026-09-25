Gadkari pushes ethanol, electric and hydrogen mobility to cut fuel imports, boost farm incomes

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday pitched ethanol, electric and hydrogen-powered mobility as the way forward for India, saying the shift to alternative fuels could reduce fossil-fuel imports, create jobs in rural areas and increase farmers’ incomes.

Speaking after inaugurating the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva and PM e-Bus Sewa in Bhopal, Gadkari said E20 petrol has been used in India since 2022 and is now being used in around four crore two-wheelers. He cited reports suggesting that some users had not experienced problems with E20 and claimed that fuel efficiency had improved in some cases.

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“Today, the farmer is not just an annadata (food provider); the farmer has become an urja data (energy provider),” Gadkari said, underlining the government's emphasis on turning agricultural produce and waste into energy.

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Gadkari said the government was pursuing multiple alternatives to conventional fossil fuels. These include 100% ethanol-powered flex-fuel vehicles, electric vehicles and hydrogen-powered buses and trucks. He said automobile manufacturers, including Tata, Mahindra, Toyota and Suzuki, were expected to bring vehicles equipped with 100% ethanol flex-fuel engines.

The minister also said hydrogen-powered buses and trucks would be introduced on 10 routes in India, while electric cars, buses, scooters and even tractors were already entering the market.

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According to Gadkari, reducing India’s dependence on fossil fuels could significantly lower the country’s import bill while creating new economic opportunities for farmers and rural workers. “As a result, fossil-fuel imports worth Rs 22 lakh crore would no longer be necessary. The transport sector would also become pollution-free, benefiting farmers and economically weaker sections of society,” he said.

Gadkari highlighted maize-based ethanol production as an example of how the government's alternative-fuel policy could affect farm incomes. He said maize was earlier selling at around Rs 1,200 per quintal, against an MSP of Rs 1,800, but prices in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar subsequently rose to around Rs 2,600 per quintal after maize was increasingly used for ethanol production.

He stressed that greater use of agricultural produce for biofuel could generate additional income for farmers and create employment opportunities in villages.

Gadkari also made bus safety a major part of his address, referring to a recent fatal bus fire in which 10 people were killed and saying safety standards were not being adequately followed.

He said the government had implemented the Bus Body Code from September 1, 2025, under which buses would have to be manufactured according to prescribed safety standards. Earlier, he said, registration of manual bus-body builders was based on self-certification. Under the new system, buses will require type-approval certification from a testing agency before registration.

A separate checklist will also be prepared for every bus and uploaded on the Vahan portal. Gadkari said registration would not be permitted without physical and video inspection of the checklist.

He warned RTO officials that approving non-compliant buses could result in disciplinary action, including loss of their jobs, and urged state transport ministers to improve enforcement and curb corruption.

Gadkari said the PM e-Bus Sewa Scheme envisages the deployment of 1,000 buses through the public-private partnership (PPP) model, with an estimated investment of Rs 57,000 crore. The Centre's contribution, he said, would be Rs 20,000 crore, while the scheme was expected to generate around 45,000 to 55,000 jobs.

For Madhya Pradesh, 972 buses were sanctioned on Friday, adding a significant push to the state's public transport and electric-mobility plans.