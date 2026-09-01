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New Delhi [India], September 1: Forensic accounting in India is changing drastically and evolving with the rise of financial crimes that are becoming more sophisticated and technologically advanced. While financial statements were once the primary focus of forensic accountants, and uncovering fraud was the main goal, today forensic accountants are expected to be knowledgeable about digital evidence, data analytics, investigation techniques, regulations, and new technologies. In this evolving scenario, the Global Association of Forensic Accountants (GAFA) is working hard to establish a strong foothold in India and align the practices of forensic accountants around the world with local needs.

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With the increased digitalisation of India, changing regulations, and the complexity of financial transactions, forensic accounting and financial crime investigation have become important fields in the country. To cater to this change, GAFA has attempted to establish itself as an organisation that aims to merge world class expertise with the realities of the legal and regulatory environment in India. Rather than following a standard global model, the association tailors professional learning to fit local investigative and compliance needs.

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In forensic accounting, this is especially true with regard to legal standards, which can vary from one jurisdiction to another, as well as evidentiary and investigative requirements. India has already made significant strides to strengthen the profession with the introduction of the Forensic Accounting and Investigation Standards by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. GAFA's model is enhanced by incorporating international concepts of financial crime and aligning them with the practical needs of investigations in India, making it a more contextual learning experience for practitioners.

One of the important elements of GAFA's professional education system is its focus on application. Case studies, investigative simulations, forensic laboratories, and hands on exercises are included in the programmes. This approach is designed to ensure that participants understand how to apply their knowledge to actual investigations in the real world. The courses teach a wide range of topics such as financial crime, anti money laundering, technology enabled investigations, forensic accounting, and fraud investigation.

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The use of technology is becoming an integral part of the association's learning process. As financial crime increasingly moves towards digital methods, GAFA has broadened its focus on AI, data analytics, and technology assisted investigative methods. It offers a wide range of certifications such as financial fraud investigation, forensic audit, anti money laundering, and cybersecurity, all of which highlight the need for multidisciplinary skills in today's investigations.

Another aspect that sets GAFA apart from others is its emphasis on industry specific professional development. The organisation understands that different sectors have different fraud risks and investigative challenges and therefore has industry specific programmes that reflect these realities. An example is its Certified Insurance Investigation Professional credential, which concentrates on insurance fraud investigation and prevention. It aims to provide professionals with an understanding of investigative techniques, indicators of fraud, and practical approaches to conducting investigations in the insurance sector.

While an extra qualification can be beneficial for accounting, auditing, compliance, and risk management professionals, its value extends beyond simply adding another credential. With the growing use of digital evidence, advanced analytics, and technology driven investigations, professionals are increasingly being called upon to acquire a broader range of skills. Financial expertise combined with investigative and technical skills is becoming more critical for career advancement and specialist positions within organisations.

The increasing presence of GAFA in India is a sign of the changing landscape of professional education, where knowledge from around the world is no longer delivered through a one size fits all approach. Rather, there is a heightened focus on adapting international practices to align with local laws, regulations, and professional realities. The long term impact of institutions like GAFA may ultimately depend on how effectively they help professionals become better equipped to investigate, analyse, and respond to complex financial risks in a real world environment.

Click the links below to connect with GAFA and explore professional certifications, training programs, and forensic accounting resources:

Contact No.: +91-8920002020

Email ID: info@gafa.org.in

Website: www.gafa.org.in

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